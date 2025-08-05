5 similarities between India's 2-2 Test series draws in England in 2021 and 2025

India pulled off a stunning victory in the fifth and final Test of the recently concluded 2025 series against England at The Oval. With the win, they leveled the series 2-2 and ended the tour on a high.

The visitors suffered a five-wicket loss in the opening Test at Leeds. They bounced back with a magnificent 336-run at Birmingham to draw level. However, they were handed a heartbreaking 22-run loss at Lord's as England went 2-1 up.

India managed to stay alive in the series with a draw in the fourth Test. At The Oval, they defied all odds and beat the hosts in a thrilling six-run win to share the spoils.

The last time they had toured England in 2021/22, the five-match Test series had ended with a similar 2-2 scoreline. Both series had several similarities, as both teams fought hard.

#5 An Indian bowler ending as the leading wicket-taker

In the recently concluded 2025 series, Mohammed Siraj ended as the leading wicket-taker from both teams. The pacer put up a stunning display throughout all five Tests and played a massive role.

He grabbed 23 wickets at an average of 32.43 with two five-wicket hauls. One of those came at The Oval. Notably, it was an Indian bowler who was the highest wicket-taker during the 2021/22 series as well.

Jasprit Bumrah had bagged 23 wickets in that series, similar to that of Siraj this time around. Bumrah had an average of 22.47 with one five-wicket haul.

#4 Visiting batters stepping up as a unit

The Indian batters stepped up as a unit in the recently concluded series. Five of their batters scored over 400 runs each at least. Captain Shubman Gill led with 754 runs, while KL Rahul (532) and Ravindra Jadeja (516) made over 500. Rishabh Pant (479) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (411) scored over 400 runs.

During their 2021/22 series as well, the visiting batters performed collectively. Four Indian batters had scored over 300 runs. Those were Rohit Sharma (368), Pant (349), Rahul (315), and Cheteshwar Pujara (306).

#3 India coming from behind to win at The Oval

Ahead of the fifth Test at The Oval in the 2025 series, India were 1-2 behind. However, they staged a stunning comeback to win the fifth Test. They set England a target of 374 and bowled them out for 367.

Notably, they had lost the previous game before The Oval Test (fourth) in 2021/22 as well. They suffered a massive innings and 76-run defeat in the third game at Leeds, but bounced back in the next match at The Oval.

They beat England by 157 runs. Chasing a target of 368, the hosts were bowled out for 210.

#2 Failing to defend a total of more than 370 once

In the opening Test of the 2025 series at Leeds, India failed to defend a target of 371 runs. England chased down the total comfortably and won by five wickets as Ben Duckett scored a massive hundred (149).

Similarly, during the 2021/22 series, he visitors had failed to defend a score of more than 370. In the fifth Test, England were set a target of 378 runs. The hosts made light work of the chase and had romped home with seven wickets to spare. Joe Root (142) and Jonny Bairstow (114) slammed unbeaten hundreds.

#1 A team winning the last Test to level the series

In the 2025 series, India won the final Test at The Oval to level the series 2-2. Similarly, England had won the final Test in the 2021/22 series to draw level. The first game at Nottingham was drawn, while the visitors won the second Test by 151 runs.

England had bounced back to win the third game by an innings and 76 runs. The fourth Test saw the visitors script a 157-run win and go 2-1 up.

In the fifth and final Test at Birmingham, England pulled off a seven-wicket victory to level the series 2-2.

