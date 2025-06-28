3 reasons why India must continue to back Ravindra Jadeja in playing 11 ahead of ENG vs India 2025 2nd Test

Team India failed to defend a target of 371 in the first Test of the five-match series against England at Headingley to go 1-0 down. The action will now shift to Edgbaston in Birmingham, and the axe could fall on some Indian players who failed to perform in the first Test.

One of the debates would be whether veteran Ravindra Jadeja warranted a place in the playing 11 for the second Test. Jadeja scored 11 runs in the first innings and was unbeaten on 25 in the second. Despite bowling decently, he managed to pick up just one wicket in the game.

While Team India will look to make some changes in their bowling department, the management should continue to back the all-rounder for the second Test. Here is a look at three reasons why Ravindra Jadeja should be persisted with for the second Test:

#1 India need his experience

Ravindra Jadeja is the most experienced player in the Indian Test team following the retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The southpaw has played 81 Tests and in 120 innings with the bat, averages a healthy 34.76. He has also picked up 324 wickets in the format and has an impressive average of 24.59 with the ball. He is currently the top-ranked all-rounder in the ICC men's Test Rankings.

He has also played 13 Test matches in England and has a decent understanding of the conditions. India will thus need Jadeja's experience in the Edgbaston Test, and his inputs in the field could be valuable for the young Indian skipper Shubman Gill.

#2 Decent track record with the bat in England and particularly at Edgbaston

Ravindra Jadeja has scored four Test centuries, with one coming at Edgbaston. He scored 104 in the 2022 Test at the venue. Jadeja has also scored three half-centuries in England.

He will thus be crucial in a largely inexperienced batting lineup, with fond memories of playing at Edgbaston, the only overseas ground where he has scored a Test hundred.

#3 More than a handy option with the ball

Ravindra Jadeja bowled without much luck in the first Test at Headingley and ended up picking just one wicket. The pitch at Edgbaston could assist spinners, and Jadeja could then be the trump card for Team India.

In the 2023 Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Nathan Lyon picked up eight wickets and was instrumental in Australia's victory.

Jadeja has notably picked up 28 Test wickets in England, and if the fielders hold on to the catches, he could add a few more wickets to his tally.

All in all, Jadeja could be more than just a handy player for India, considering his experience and the ability to deliver with both the bat and ball.

