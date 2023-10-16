Shardul Thakur is yet to make a significant impression in the World Cup but the Indian team management has persisted with him in the last couple of matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

While there have been questions raised on his inclusion in the XI ahead of Mohammad Shami, India has been consistent with their selections and Shardul's batting prowess has kept him ahead of Shami in the pecking order.

Shardul didn't make the XI against Australia as Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid preferred to go with an extra spinner on a spin-friendly track in Chennai. However, he took a brilliant boundary catch and scalped the wicket of Rahmat Shah in the match against Afghanistan.

Shardul bowled 6 overs without much help from the surface against Afghanistan. He bowled just a couple of overs against Pakistan but the team management might be eager to persist with him as the tournament progresses.

On the occasion of Shardul's birthday, let us have a look at 3 reasons why India must continue to back Shardul Thakur in the World Cup:

#1 Adds the much-needed depth in the batting order

While Shardul hasn't been required much with the bat lately, he is a decent option lower down the order and has chipped in with some crucial knocks in the past.

He has displayed his prowess with the bat more in Test cricket but given his natural stroke-making abilities, Shardul could be a good option going forward.

Shardul played a few wonderful knocks in the IPL and could get India some crucial runs down the order. His ability to play proper cricketing shots has made the team management keep faith in his batting abilities.

#2 Man with a golden arm

There is a reason why Shardul is often referred to as Lord Shardul for his uncanny ability to break partnerships. While he has the tendency to leak runs, Shardul has always been a wicket-taker for his captain.

When nothing is working for the team, Shardul tends to deliver. He might not bowl the best delivery but he somehow manages to break a set partnership.

He is also a good option when there is something on offer in the air. He can swing the ball both ways and also has several variations up his sleeve.

#3 Safe outfielder and catcher

India has been one of the best fielding sides and Shardul Thakur might not be in the top three but he is definitely an impressive outfielder and a very safe catcher.

India's ground fielding has been spot on and they have been exceptional in the World Cup so far.

Shardul took a brilliant catch at the boundary against Afghanistan earning him the Best fielder medal, which is a tradition being followed at the end of each match during the ongoing World Cup.