3 reasons why India must gun for a win rather than walk away with a draw

Despite Jonny Bairstow's belligerent century, India took firm control of the Edgbaston Test at the end of day three. A relentless Indian attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, knocked over England for 284 to secure a first-innings lead of 132.

It was then followed by a dogged, disciplined, Cheteshwar Pujara 50 that has seen this lead grow to 257 with seven wickets still in hand.

The visitors still have Rishabh Pant, who looked relatively assured in the last hour and in Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja, they have two proper batters who can push this lead beyond England's reach.

However, the visitors will also be wary of England's form in the recent past. They chased down two totals in excess of 300 with breathtaking speed against New Zealand and hence, India would want to add a few more bonus runs.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why India should go for the win and not the draw:

3.) Stamp of the Dravid era

Chance for Rahul Dravid to stamp his era

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli formed a terrific partnership and they instilled a sense of belief into this Indian team. The mantle is now with Rahul Dravid and Jasprit Bumrah (for this Test match) and if they go for the win rather than the draw, it will draw a line for the rest of this tenure.

The side was superb in the first innings and a lot of the character that was instilled during the Shastri-Kohli was on display. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja never let their guard down and kept on grinding England.

A lot of this trait will need to come to the fore in the second innings as India look to bolster their lead and wrest control of the match.

2.) Bolster their chances in the WTC

Bumrah is leading a punch of potent seamers

Virat Kohli and boys reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship where they lost to New Zealand. This is their chance to make it to another final and a win here would bolster their chances.

They are currently number three and lead this series 2-1 and hence a win in this Test match will see them really wrest home the advantage.

With the bowling at their disposal, the Men in Blue would once again fancy their chances of clinching the title. Considering their mediocre record in England, a win here will see this side become a well-rounded Test unit after their win in Australia.

1.) Chances for young players to shine

Shardul Thakur is proving to be a useful all-rounder for India

Mohammed Siraj has already established himself as the third seamer in this team. If the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur step up and take the visitors to a win, this will give them confidence to be a part of this team for a long time and it only bodes well for the side.

With Virat Kohli struggling to get runs, there will be spots up for grabs. Also, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill have not really found their bearing against the moving ball, which gives an opportunity to Iyer to make his presence felt.

The Men in Blue are currently leading the series 2-1 and a win here would more than make up for the poor run of returns in England after 2007.

