3 reasons why India must pick Kuldeep Yadav for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test in Birmingham

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is in the reckoning for the second Test between England and India. The second Test is set to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India faced a five-wicket loss in the opening Test in Leeds.

Kuldeep Yadav, who is in the squad along with Washington Sundar, could come in as the second spinner or replace Ravindra Jadeja. India failed to defend a target of 371 in the fourth innings on the final day as the bowlers could not create any sort of pressure on the English batters.

With India looking to bounce back in Edgbaston and level the series, Kuldeep Yadav could be the answer for the visitors' missed trick in the first Test. He brings experience with him and here are three reasons why India must pick the wrist-spinner for the second Test in Birmingham.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav can replace 'ineffective' Ravindra Jadeja

Playing as the lone spinner for India in the opening Test, veteran Ravindra Jadeja failed to create an impact and proved to be ineffective against the English batters. In the first innings, he bowled 23 overs and gave away 68 runs without picking up a wicket. The second innings saw him bowl 24 overs for 104 runs with just one wicket.

Jadeja could not make much use of the rough on the final day, where Kuldeep Yadav could have offered more as a spinner in Leeds. Although leaving out Jadeja may weaken the batting a bit, India need a bowler who can help scalp wickets if they want to try and level the series in Birmingham.

#2 Edgbaston is among the most spin-friendly venues in England

A big reason and temptation for India to include Kuldeep Yadav in the team for the second Test is the fact that Edgbaston, where the game is set to be played, is among the most spin-friendly venues in England.

Spinners average 34.17 at the venue in the format. This is the best average for spinners in the 21st century at any venue in England (minimum eight Test matches played). Wrist-spinners have done particularly well at this venue. The late Shane Warne himself enjoyed immense success at Edgbaston, where he picked up 25 wickets from four games at an average of 21.76 with three five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

Moreover, England's batters are known for their vulnerability against spin and are traditionally not the best players of spin, having had their fair share of issues against spinners historically.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav is the 'wicket-taking' option and X-factor that India need

The ability of any bowling attack to pick up 20 wickets is key to winning Test matches, particularly while playing away from home. In Kuldeep Yadav, India have a wicket-taking option, given his approach and the rhythm he is in at the moment.

Kuldeep has an impressive record against England across formats. In Tests alone, he has picked up 21 wickets from six matches at an average of 22.28 with a five-wicket haul as well. During the Dharamsala Test in 2024 against England at home on a batting friendly track, the wrist-spinner dominated and got the better of the 'Bazball' approach, registering figures of 5/72 in the first innings and 2/40 in the second as India went on to register an innings and 64-run victory.

With question marks over Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion for the second Test, Kuldeep can prove to be the X-factor that India require with the ball.

