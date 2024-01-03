3 reasons why India must play both Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin in the 2nd Test vs South Africa

Team India have an uphill task to avoid yet another series defeat in South Africa as they gear up to play the second and final Test in Newlands, Cape Town, from Wednesday onwards. The Men in Blue were outclassed in the series opener and have to improve across all fronts if they wish to register their first Test win at the venue.

While India's batting in the first Test was far from perfect, the greater spotlight was on their bowling performance. After scoring a par score in the first innings, the Indian bowling attack allowed the Proteas to amass a massive 163-run lead, which took the game away from the visitors.

The performances of debutant Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Shardul Thakur were criticized, while Mohammed Shami's services were sorely missed as well. In the build-up to the second Test, Team India have named Avesh Khan to the squad, and they also have Mukesh Kumar available for selection as well.

India's bowling combination in overseas conditions, particularly in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) has largely been four pacers and a spinner.

While Ravindra Jadeja is considered as the first-choice candidate in such conditions, the Men in Blue were forced to play Ravichandran Ashwin in the first Test. The former was ruled out due to a neck spasm, but his apparent availability for the second Test makes the team combination quite interesting.

Jadeja's solitary Test appearance in South Africa came a decade ago, where he picked up figures of 6-138 in Kingsmead, Durban.

On that note, let us take a look at why there is a case for both Ashwin and Jadeja to mark their presence in the playing XI for the upcoming second Test against South Africa.

#1 A blend of local and subcontinent nature pitch

The conditions in Cape Town could not be any more different than that in Centurion from the Boxing Day Test. The Super Sport Park showcased overcast conditions and a lively pitch, resulting in the match ending in three days. There was also constant moisture on the surface, with it being under the covers due to relentless rain during the buildup to the match.

On the other hand, the weather forecast is quite bright for the Newlands Test, with a temperature as high as 34 degrees being projected for all five days of the match. The early pictures of the pitch already show cracks on the surface along with patches of dry grass in general.

Expand Tweet

There is no doubt that the wicket will have something in it for the pacers in terms of bounce and movement, like all venues in South Africa generally do, especially with the new ball.

However, spinners are expected to come into play as the innings progresses. The constant heat is bound to open up the cracks which can be exploited by the tweakers, and with India arguably having two of the best red-ball spinners, they could not ask for better conditions to play in.

#2 Shardul Thakur has not been influential in his role of late

The inclusion of both Ashwin and Jadeja would have been a tough one to consider had Shardul Thakur been a key contributor to the side. However, with the pace-bowling all-rounder struggling to make an impact in recent times, the argument for two spinners becomes close to being a no-brainer, coupled with the factor of conditions.

Barring a memorable spell in Wanderers, Thakur did not have an eventful tour of South Africa in 2021-22. He scored only 59 runs in six innings as India botched a 1-0 lead to lose the series.

Primarily selected to improve the depth across batting and bowling in overseas conditions, the all-rounder has not succeeded across either front in quite a while. Since the South Africa tour, his only innings of note has been a fifty in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval and he has also been hardly among the wickets.

Thakur returned figures of 1-101 in 19 overs in Centurion. His spell often undone the pressure that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had managed to muster. Thakur lacked control and failed to make the most of the conditions, which the Proteas batters took full advantage of.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja has largely been a batting all-rounder in Tests and cannot carry the spin department alone

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of Team India's best red-ball batters in recent times, but his rising batting stocks have taken a toll on his bowling returns as well. While he continues to be proficient in subcontinent pitches, where the conditions are tailor-made for him, he has not been impactful away from home with the ball.

As a result, it will be a tall ask for Jadeja to handle the spin department all by himself. In addition, when the conditions aid spin bowling, Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are known to hunt in pairs.

Jadeja needs someone on the other end to make the most of the pressure that he builds with his immaculate line and length, and there is no better candidate than Ashwin for it.

Ashwin was largely helpless in the first Test with the conditions being the exact opposite of what a spinner desires. However, he was still the most economical bowler for India with figures of 1-41 in 19 overs.

If he can be influential in extreme alien conditions, imagine what he can bring to the table with a better surface and Jadeja alongside him.

Should India consider including both Ashwin and Jadeja in their playing XI for the second Test against South Africa? Let us know what you think.

