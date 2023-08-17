3 reasons why India must play Shahbaz Ahmed in the T20Is against Ireland

Team India all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed last played an international fixture during the tour of Bangladesh in late 2022. Since then he has played at the domestic level as well as the Indian Premier League, and now has the opportunity of reigniting his career in national colors in the form of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland.

The left-arm spinner is included in the 15-man squad and has to play the role that Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel usually performs for the team. Shahbaz is one of the two finger spinners in the squad along with Washington Sundar and is in contention to make an appearance across the three T20Is against Ireland.

Shahbaz has proven in the past that he is a flexible player with the bat and can contribute with the ball as well when required. He did not have the best of IPL campaigns for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), especially when compared to his exploits in 2022, but his ability certainly makes a case for him.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Team India must play Shahbaz Ahmed in the T20Is against Ireland.

India squad for the T20I series against Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

#1 Spinners have a relatively good record at The Village

Despite the small boundaries at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, the spinners have fared reasonably well at the venue. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Yuzvendra Chahal mark their presence in the list of the most successful T20I bowlers here.

Kuldeep has taken seven wickets in just two appearances, while Chahal has also taken the same number of wickets, but across three appearances.

For the series opener, a belter of a pitch has been reported, which also works in Shahbaz Ahmed's case as he is not the biggest turner of the ball.

He could just stick to tight areas and vary the pace to help the team gain control in the middle overs, or even in the powerplay as well, if needed.

#2 Good match-up option against a right-handed stacked batting unit

The Ireland squad is filled with right-handed batters from top to bottom. Right from Paul Stirling to Locran Tucker to Harry Tector, it is a hoard of right-handed batters throughout, which benefits the sole left-arm spinner in the Indian squad.

Washington Sundar, being a right-arm off-spinner has a good record against the left-handed batters, while the same is the case for Ravi Bishnoi, who uses the googly well against the left-handed batters.

It would be difficult for the aforementioned duo to control a right-handed pair at the crease, especially if they are set. A stabilizing presence in the form of Shahbaz could be a potent match-up, even if it means containment and not wickets necessarily.

#3 Had a solid Deodhar Trophy campaign

Shahbaz Ahmed's chief competitor for the spot in the playing XI is arguably Washington Sundar, who is also desperate to mark a comeback after a rather unfortunate spells with injuries in the recent past.

Shahbaz had a solid Deodhar campaign where he took 12 wickets in six matches, with only Vidwath Kaverappa ending up with more wickets than him in the tournament. He finished with a frugal economy of 4.14 and a bowling average of 19.50.

While Shahbaz's recent exploits have been in the 50-over format, the important aspect to note is that he is in a very good rhythm.

Additionally, he can be used as a floater if needed. In the other case, his presence in the lower-middle order increases the depth in the batting order.

Will Shahbaz Ahmed find a spot in the playing XI for the T20I series against Ireland? Let us know what you think.