3 reasons why India must recall Wriddhiman Saha for the WTC final against Australia

The Indian cricket team is grappling with a whole host of injuries ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are already out injured and several other players are under the scanner at the moment.

KS Bharat was the wicket-keeper batter in the side for the Australia series, but he did not inspire too much confidence with either bat or gloves. He is part of the squad for the final against Australia, but the selectors could well look in the direction of Wriddhiman Saha for this one-off match. They have already gone for experience by including Ajinkya Rahane in the squad and if the players keep dropping off, Wriddhiman Saha could well be a good inclusion.

Here we take a look at three reasons why Wriddhiman Saha could be in India’s squad for WTC final:

#3 Experience in the mix

Wriddhiman Saha will offer a lot of experience

Wriddhiman Saha has been a part of the Indian Test team for several years and has played in a variety of conditions. He has the experience of keeping to some of the best bowlers in the world and has a good understanding of the game. He will be needed in England, especially in July when the ball is expected to wobble around.

Bharat put down some really easy chances against Australia and the Indian team would want to slip up in this regard. This is where Saha can be a great addition and will offer a lot of solidity to the Indian side.

#2 Counter-attacking batting

Saha has been a great opener in the IPL

Rishabh Pant has been a match-winner for India in Tests and one of the main reasons behind the same is that he takes on bowling attacks and counter-attacks. Over the last few seasons in the IPL, he has been a great opener for Gujarat Titans and has shown the ability to go after the bowlers.

His strike rate over the last couple of seasons has been around 125 and this is the approach India would welcome this intent. There will be phases in the final when the bowlers will be on top and this is where, Wriddhiman Saha will come in handy if he counter-attacks and forges partnerships with the lower order batters.

#1 Solid Test record

Saha has a solid Test career to bank on

Wriddhiman Saha has been part of the Indian side for 40 matches now and he understands the dynamics of the team. He shares a good rapport with almost all the players and when the pressure will be amped during the final, Rohit Sharma would want his experienced players to step up.

Apart from being a solid wicket-keeper, Saha averages 29 with the bat is no slouch with the willow either. With KL Rahul injured, the Indian selectors would not want to gamble on an inexperienced Ishan Kishan for this all-important match. Saha is very much in the reckoning to be included in the India’s Test side for the WTC final.

Poll : 0 votes