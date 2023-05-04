“That will be one of the boldest moves” - Sreesanth backs ODI return for Ajinkya Rahane ahead of World Cup 

Former India pacer S Sreesanth reckons that batter Ajinkya Rahane should be recalled to the one-day squad ahead of the 50-over World Cup to be played in India later this year. According to Sreesanth, the 34-year-old could be a good fit in the middle-order.

Rahane last played white-ball cricket for India in 2018 during the tour of South Africa. His T20I match for the country was back in 2016. The right-handed batter, however, has been in tremendous form for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition.

Rahane was recently recalled to the Indian Test squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He was dropped from the side last year following a prolonged lean spell. Speaking to Star Sports, Sreesanth said of Rahane:

“I would love to see him in the [ODI] squad. The way he is performing, especially with the World Cup happening in India. That will be one of the boldest moves the selectors can make.

“I am very confident he will do well in the World Test Championship final. But he shouldn’t look at by that performance. He should be given the opportunity. Let’s see if there are other tournaments, if he is given the white-ball cricket back to him, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him going at No. 4 and winning matches for the country.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ajinkya Rahane included in the Indian team for the WTC final.



Welcome back, Rahane. Ajinkya Rahane included in the Indian team for the WTC final. Welcome back, Rahane. https://t.co/QarI9TCXoo

In seven matches for CSK in IPL 2023, Rahane has scored 224 runs at an average of 44.80 and a strike rate of 189.83.

“Good idea but not at the moment” - Sunil Gavaskar on ODI comeback for Rahane

Sharing his views on the topic, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar had said that the time is not right for Rahane’s to return to India’s white-ball squads. According to him, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad should be preferred. Gavaskar commented:

“Yes, I think it’s a good idea but I would say not at the moment. White-ball game, no Test match definitely yes, but white-ball game, no, I would look at somebody else. Maybe somebody who has been doing well in the white-ball format.

“Somebody like an opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, if they don’t find place at the top of the order, they can bat in the middle-order.”

While Jaiswal has 428 runs to his name from nine matches in IPL 2023, Gaikwad has scored 354 runs from 10 games.

Poll : 0 votes