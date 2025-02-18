3 reasons why India must be wary of New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on Wednesday, February 19. With the previous edition taking place in 2017, the tournament is returning after a long hiatus. India and New Zealand are placed in the same group this time around.

The two sides will face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. In the previous edition, India topped their group and made it to the final of the Champions Trophy, eventually losing to Pakistan.

On the other hand, New Zealand finished at the bottom of their group, failing to win a single match from their three games. However, both India and New Zealand are among the favorites to win the tournament in the upcoming edition.

As India gears up for the Champions Trophy 2025, here are three reasons why they must be vary of New Zealand.

#3 New Zealand are in form heading into the Champions Trophy 2025

New Zealand participated in the recently concluded tri-nation series in Pakistan which also involved South Africa. They first beat Pakistan by a convincing margin of 78 runs.

In their next match, they chased down 305 runs against South Africa and defeated them comfortably by six wickets as well. The Kiwis once again faced Pakistan in the final of the tri-nation series. They continued their brilliant run by bowling the hosts out for just 242 and chasing it down easily in just 45.2 overs with five wickets remaining to win the final.

They won all three games they played and were unbeaten as well, coming into the Champions Trophy 2025 with great form.

#2 In-form batting line-up

New Zealand's batting line-up has gained considerable form ahead of the Champions Trophy. In the tri-nation series, several Kiwi batters hit form and will be confident heading into the ICC event.

Kane Williamson ended as their highest run-getter with 225 runs from three innings at an average of 112.50 with an unbeaten 133 and a half-century as well. The likes of Glenn Phillips (154 runs from three games), Daryl Mitchell (148 runs from three games) and Devon Conway (145 runs from two games) were also among the runs.

With all these batters in form, India's inexperienced pace attack, comprising Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, could definitely face the heat if the Kiwi batters carry their impressive form.

#1 New Zealand's record against India in ICC knockouts

New Zealand have always troubled India more often than not when it comes to their meetings in knockout matches in any ICC event. Back in 2000, the Kiwis beat India in the final of the Champions Trophy. They knocked India out of the 2019 World Cup as well with their win in the semi-final.

The 2021 World Test Championship final also saw New Zealand triumph over India. The 2023 World Cup semi-final has been the only exception so far as India beat the Kiwis.

Given New Zealand's record against India in ICC knockout matches, it could certainly give them an edge should India lose to either Bangladesh or Pakistan. This could then turn their final group-stage clash against New Zealand into a virtual knockout contest.

