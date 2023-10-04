3 reasons why India need not worry despite two washouts in 2023 World Cup warmups 

Playing in warm-up games sets up a team with the right mindset and match practice going into a big tournament like an ODI World Cup.

Ahead of the upcoming mega 2023 ODI World Cup as well, all participating teams, barring India, have played some part in the warm-up fixtures.

Hosts India were scheduled to play their two warm-up games against England and the Netherlands in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively. However, due to continuous rain in both venues on match days, the two preparatory games were abandoned without a ball bowled.

With all other nine teams getting to bat and bowl at least once in their warm-up games, India remained the only team not to take the field in either fixtures.

While the team would've hoped to get into the thick of action right before their tournament-opener against Australia on October 8, it shouldn't come as a major concern for the side.

On that note, here are three reasons why India need not worry despite the two washout fixtures in the 2023 ODI World Cup warmups.

#3 No demand to adapt to the conditions

Due to the fact that India is the sole host nation of the prestigious competition, the Indian team will not be crying out for adapting to the conditions like the other nine participants.

Every 15 players selected for the Indian team have a bucket load of experience playing in Indian conditions and are already attuned to playing across the country.

The warm-up fixtures are often looked at as opportunities for the traveling teams to adapt to the conditions where the tournament is taking place. Hence, being the hosts, India already have one job less to take care of.

#2 Indian players have enough game time behind them

Rohit Sharma celebrating with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during the ODIs vs Australia [Getty Images]

The Indian management has been cautiously working out how to manage the workload of the Indian players amidst a jam-packed cricket schedule.

Since last year or two, fans have seen several first-choice Indian players being rested out for some bilaterals as well.

However, India's core group competed and played constantly together throughout their past two ODI assignments, the Asia Cup 2023 and the three ODIs against Australia.

The Indian team bonded well together and gained valuable playing experience, in part due to the victorious Asia Cup campaign and the 2-1 series victory over Australia.

It's noteworthy to remember that the scheduling of the three-match ODI series against Australia, which ended just two days before the commencement of the ODI World Cup warm-up matches, initially drew harsh criticism.

However, the series proved to be a boon for the Indian squad, as its three ODIs mean the Rohit Sharma-led side won't have to worry about the washed-out warm-ups.

#1 Almost every box has been ticked for India ahead of the World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav was a major postive for India from their ODIs vs Australia [Getty]

Team India couldn't have signed off their preparations for the World Cup in a better way after dominant performances at the Asia Cup 2023 and in the ODIs against Australia.

At the start of September, India still had a lot of question marks over their players' forms and team combinations. However, by the end of the month, the Men in Blue ticked almost all boxes heading into the showpiece event.

The Asia Cup 2023 saw centuries from the returning KL Rahul and Virat Kohli while the Indian bowling unit dished out assertive performances.

In the subsequent ODIs against Australia, India checked a lot of boxes as well, as Suryakumar Yadav ended his rough patch and struck two back-to-back fifties, and Ravichandran Ashwin performed exceedingly well to force his selection into the World Cup team.

Not to forget, Shreyas Iyer also announced his return from an injury in a stylish manner as he clobbered a much-needed century.

The only concern that can bother India going into the World Cup might be the batting form of Ravindra Jadeja. However, being India's premier all-rounder and one of the most experienced players in the team, he will be expected to find his touch and perform in pressure situations.