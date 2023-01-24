3 reasons why India should play Shahbaz Ahmed in the 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

Team India all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed warmed the benches in the first two ODIs of the three-match home series against New Zealand in Hyderabad and Raipur, respectively. Rohit Sharma and Co. dominated both games to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

With the series done and dusted, the Indian think tank might try a few players while waiting for an opportunity. Shahbaz, who has been impressive for Bengal in domestic cricket and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, tops the pecking order.

The 28-year-old has also made his debut in international cricket, having played for India in an ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on October 9. So far, he has played three games and picked up as many wickets.

His last game came against Bangladesh, and Shahbaz would be eager to get an opportunity. Here are three reasons why India should play Shahbaz Ahmed in the 3rd ODI vs New Zealand.

#3 Shahbaz Ahmed will gain much-needed international experience

Having played only three ODI matches, Shahbaz is very new to international cricket. A game against a top side like New Zealand will do a world of good for his confidence.

India have a lot of important matches lined up for this year, including the ODI World Cup at home, and will rotate their players to keep them fresh and match-ready.

Hence, it is quite evident that the RCB spinner will be called on later to don important roles. Thus, it would be better to give the all-rounder some game time in the dead rubber and keep him ready whenever needed.

#2 Excellent fielder

Shahbaz Ahmed is a gun fielder both inside the 30-yard circle and on the boundary. He grabbed an outstanding catch, running in from the boundary to dismiss Finn Allen, who was threatening to take the game away from the opposition.

While he is very handy with both bat and ball, Shahbaz has a happy knack for making contributions on the field as well, saving runs here and there and producing some miraculous catches.

Rohit Sharma and Co. might look to exploit his skills on the biggest stage in the final ODI against New Zealand.

#1 Like-for-like replacement for Axar Patel

India have preferred a left-arm spinner in their playing XI in all three formats of the game. Be it MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma, Indian skippers like the luxury of having a handy left-arm spinner who can also bat down the order.

Ravindra Jadeja has donned the hat for many years now. Axar Patel has also seemingly fit into the role in the absence of Jadeja. Now, with both Jadeja and Axar out of action, Shahbaz Ahmed could be a decent choice.

The Men in Blue have used Washington Sundar in the first two games, but he has failed to make any significant impact. The hosts might look to give the Bengal cricketer an opportunity, who could turn out to be a superb choice as a back-up option.

