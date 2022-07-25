3 reasons why India's big names must play the occasional game ahead of the T20 World Cup

When the BCCI announced plans for India to play the West Indies, it was not surprising to see the senior players sitting out of the limited-overs series tour. The same theory applies to the upcoming Zimbabwe tour as well, but an argument can be made for their presence given the tight calendar they have for the rest of 2022.

With workload management being a major concern for cricket-playing nations across the globe, it's only fair that India rested some of their big names from certain tours. This gave India a chance to test their bench strength.

Now, this may seem like a productive move, but the calendar hints at two high-octane tournaments that pose tough challenges. The Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup are ideal for the Men in Blue to prepare for the marquee ODI World Cup next year.

Given some of the big names nursing fatigue and forgettable form, here are three reasons why the returning players and senior faces in the side must play the odd game.

#1 A chance for the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to strike form

While a second-string Indian side will surely tour Zimbabwe, it might not be a bad idea to have some of these big names play a game or two — irrespective of the format. Quality gametime always puts a player in the zone to perform better and this might not be a bad ploy.

The tour could particularly help a player like Virat Kohli, who has been going through a forgettable lean run. Perhaps a game against a full-strength Zimbabwe side is something he needs to roar back to form.

#2 Shake off the rust and fine-tune their skills

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, and they will look to field their best XI when they take on formidable Asian cricketing countries. A game or two will help the returning players shake off the rust after being on a break.

With a rejuvenated mind and body, playing some cricket also gives these players a chance to fine-tune their skills and iron out any chinks in their armor. Not only does it help the players, but it also benefits the young guns who can learn as a thing or two when they share a dressing room with the seniors.

#3 Gives India a chance to nail their plans ahead of the World Cups

With the ICC T20 World Cup slated to be played later this year, followed by the all-important 2023 World Cup, India have their task cut out. Getting their major names to play a few games leading up to the tournament will be a bonus.

While it's all fair to let the bench have a go, the big players walking into the side on the back of just practice is a major gamble — one that may backfire. The team will be keen to avoid these snafus as they approach the T20 WC.

