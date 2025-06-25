3 reasons why India's decision to play Jasprit Bumrah in only 3 ENG vs IND 2025 Tests is the wrong move

Ad

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload was a major talking point during the build-up to the England tour, and now, just after one match, it has become a make-or-break factor. If the initial signs are to be trusted, there is no way Team India can win or draw the five-match series unless the spearhead plays in all matches.

The gulf between Bumrah and the rest of the bowling attack was not an unknown factor, but the fact that the gap is only growing in stature is a major concern. During the squad announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had made it clear that the pacer's availability is limited to three matches.

Team India's five-wicket loss to England in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds has brought no change to that statement.

"I think for us to manage Bumrah's workload is more important because there's a lot of cricket going forward, and we know that what he brings to the table as well.So before he came on this tour, it was already decided that he's going to play three Test matches, but let's see how his body turns up. But we haven't decided which two other Test matches he's going to play," Gambhir said during the post-match press conference (via Hindustan Times).

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why India's decision to play Jasprit Bumrah in only 3 ENG vs IND 2025 Tests is the wrong move.

#1 There is decent break in between, and exhaustion would not be as high as BGT 2024-25

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 spanned from November 22 to January 5, close to 45 days of action. The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, on the other hand, has five Tests scheduled in about the same time frame, spanning a month and a half again.

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series, Team India had a break of close to two weeks after the New Zealand home Tests. A similar gap was on offer between the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the England Tests.

It was not the fact that Jasprit Bumrah played all five Tests in Australia that led to his injury in Sydney, but the fact how much he bowled in those games. The spearhead bowled 150 overs, before his back gave out and he hobbled off.

As long as India ensures not to put a similar load on Bumrah during the matches, and take advantage of the two long breaks (after the first and the third Test) alongwith the kinder cold weather in England, compared to the gruelling heat in Australia, there is no reason why Bumrah cannot play atleast four Tests, if not all five.

How many overs he bowls in a spell, and how much he bowls in a particular game is far more important than how many games he plays. If the former can be managed smartly, then the latter does not factor in at all.

#2 India have the option of playing extra bowlers to lighten the load on Bumrah

A primary reason why Bumrah cannot play five Tests is the fact that he is bound to be overworked in the limited matches that he plays, and that is down to the lack of potency of the support bowlers. If the fourth seamer bowls only a handful of overs a day, and the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna do little to make an impact, then the captain is forced to turn to Jasprit Bumrah for yet another spell. Brick by brick the workload increases, and the need for rest arises.

India's lack of faith in their batting unit against a second-string bowling attack speaks volumes as they feel the need to play an all-rounder at No.8 instead of a frontline bowler. A candidate like Kuldeep Yadav, or Arshdeep Singh, or Akash Deep will relieve pressure off Bumrah both in terms of impact and workload.

With a proficient fourth bowler, capable of bowling 10-15 overs a day, it makes a massive difference for Bumrah, who will get that much more time to recuperate, rather than being rushed on every single time the secondary bowlers are being taken on. It also aligns with the team's desire, aiding them in picking up 20 wickets in a match.

#3 This is Bumrah's most important assignment of the year, and the WTC cycle

Granted that playing all five matches right after an IPL season is easier said than done, but given that this is arguably Team India's most important assignment of the year outside the Champions Trophy 2025, there incentive for risk-taking, and going the extra mile and being all in. The World Test Championship (WTC) points on offer surpass all of the other tours and matches India have lined up for the rest of the year, the stakes are never going to be as high as this.

After the tour of England, Team India have a tour of Bangladesh lined up in August-September. Although the white-ball tour is crucial in mapping the path to the 2026 T20 World Cup as well as the 2027 ODI World Cup, to an extent. But the Men in Blue have enough depth to manage those six matches.

Since Bumrah is a bona fide starting member of both the T20I and ODI World Cup teams, his presence is redundant; there are plenty of assignments later on for him to adapt, prepare, and build match fitness.

There is also the matter of a two-match home Test series against the West Indies, but again, the Men in Blue can navigate that particular assignment with their spinners and the rest of the seam bowling attack.

The next time Team India may require his services would be during the white-ball tour of Australia in the second half of October. As a result, there is a solid break ranging close to two months, which can urge India to gamble a bit on Bumrah.

Unless and until there is a genuine medical reason preventing him from playing more than three matches, and not just relying on a workload management prenotion, Bumrah should look to play as much as he can.

Although this exercise of picking and choosing series may prove to be futile if Bumrah is injured after playing all five Tests in England. But once again, it is not the number of matches, but how he is used in those games that has a bigger influence.

Even if the workload is managed in the best manner possible across all five matches, the pacer will inevitably end up sore and fatigued. But the massive break post that comes across as a massive relief, as it helps him to rest and recuperate ahead of the white-ball heavy season and the road to the T20 World Cup.

