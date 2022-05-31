3 reasons why India's Fab 4 will remain legendary

Indian cricket has produced a number of legendary players over the years but the Fab 4 of Indian cricket - Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - will always have a special place among fans and in the history of the game.

Of the four, Tendulkar made his India debut in 1989 and Ganguly in 1992. Dravid and Laxman entered international cricket in 1996. Once the four established themselves in the Indian team, their performances were so brilliant that together they came to be known as the fabulous four of Indian cricket (Fab 4).

Barring the fag end of their careers, where each of them struggled for consistency, Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman set the benchmark for success in Indian cricket with the willow. Ganguly wasn’t as consistent but contributed with his feisty leadership.

The significance of Fab 4 in Indian cricket

Although it’s been quite a few years since all the four legends of the Fab 4 have retired, they will always remain relevant in Indian cricket. Here are three reasons why.

# 1 They gave India the belief that overseas challenges can be conquered

Rahul Dravid during the 2003 Adelaide Test. Pic: Getty Images

Under Mohammad Azharuddin (and briefly, Tendulkar) in the 90s, the Indian cricket team was famously (or rather infamously) referred to as ‘tigers at home and lambs abroad’. The critics had a point. During that era, they were successful at home, especially in Test cricket but lost in both formats when they played abroad.

The tide began to turn under Ganguly’s leadership. India drew a famous series in Australia in 2003-04. Dravid contributed a legendary double hundred in the legendary win in Adelaide while Laxman always scored runs when he went to Australia (his last tour being the exception).

Ganguly began the series with an iconic 144 in Brisbane, which gave India belief, while an ‘out-of-form’ Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 241 in Sydney.

The 2003-04 series marked the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket, with the Fab 4 at the helm. When Dravid took over from Ganguly, he led India to their first-ever Test win in South Africa (Johannesburg, 2006). He also captained India during their famous 2007 series victory in England in 2007.

India’s historic triumph Down Under during the Test series in 2018-19 was the fulfillment of a legacy that was set in motion by the Fab 4.

#2 Each of the Fab 4 was unique yet equally important

Sachin Tendulkar is the most accomplished of the Fab 4. Pic: Getty Images

The beauty of the Fab 4 was that each member of the group contributed to Indian cricket in a unique and equally significant manner. Together, they complemented and completed each other.

Tendulkar was already an established name by the time the other three legends joined him in the Indian team. However, his solo acts in the 90s mostly went in vain. With Dravid, VVS and Ganguly joining him, India not only became a strong batting unit but a versatile one as well.

Tendulkar was the most gifted. He could bat on any surface and succeed, taking up challenges that mortals could not even dream of. Dravid was resolute and a wall in the true sense. He could frustrate bowlers into submission by stonewalling their aggression with a dead straight bat.

Laxman had his issues against the moving ball, but on his day, he could put the best bowling attacks to the sword (Ask Australia). He did so not through brutal stroke play but through sublime wrist work. Very few have batted as well with the tail as Laxman did in Test cricket.

Of the four, Ganguly contributed more as a leader. His style of captaincy brought some much-needed aggression to Indian cricket which hasn’t gone away. His passionate approach to the game also won back fans who had become skeptical in the wake of the match-fixing saga.

#3 They remain mentors for current and future generations

Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Pic: Getty Images

Even after retirement, the Fab 4 are still very much involved with Indian cricket. Ganguly is the current President of the BCCI and is in charge of running the game smoothly in the country. After initially expressing his reservations, Dravid agreed to take over from Ravi Shastri as India’s head coach.

Before being appointed as Indian coach, he did a commendable job at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), grooming the next generation of Indian cricket. Laxman has now been handed over the baton and is also expected to do a good job.

As for Tendulkar, he may not be involved with Indian cricket in any official capacity. However, players know that they can approach him with any troubles they are facing, and the ‘Master Blaster’ will always be happy to help.

The Fab 4’s dedication to the game even post-retirement is commendable. They were role models during their playing days, are mentors for the current generation and will remain the same for the next generation of Indian cricket.

