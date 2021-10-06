3 reasons why India should tweak their squad for T20 World Cup

India have named a 15-man squad for the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup ahead of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The selectors went ahead with some newcomers like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar. They were picked despite having little international experience based on their good performances in IPL 2020 and in the subsequent T20 International (T20I) series against England and Sri Lanka.

However, several players, especially the Mumbai Indians quartet of Suryakumar, Kishan, Chahar and Hardik Pandya, have been woefully off-form in IPL 2021. And with the tournament being held in the UAE, which will also host the T20 World Cup, there have been talks of possible changes to the squad.

BCCI @BCCI The Squad is Out! 🙌What do you make of #TeamIndia for ICC Men's T20 World Cup❓ The Squad is Out! 🙌What do you make of #TeamIndia for ICC Men's T20 World Cup❓ https://t.co/1ySvJsvbLw

Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar is of the opinion that the squad should be backed.

"In my opinion, once you have picked the squad for World Cup - barring injury - I don't think you should make any changes. Yes, there are guys at the moment who are not in their great form, but it only takes one innings - whether it's bowling or batting - to change that form around, and that could still happen before the end of the IPL," Agarkar said on Star Sports.

He urged selectors to show faith in the players.

"So, if you think that's the best 15 you've picked going to the World Cup, my personal opinion, I would stick with it, because you have got to show faith in people even when things are not looking so good, because things can turn around very quickly," he added.

However, it seems evident that India could benefit from making a few changes. There is still time to pick the best squad, especially with the second half of the IPL offering good insight into conditions for the World Cup.

Here are 3 reasons why India should take a second look at their squad

#1 Experience matters

The experienced Yuzvendra Chahal has been left out of India's T20 World Cup squad

The most notable exclusion from India's squad for the T20 World Cup was Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner's form had taken a dip for India. He also failed to impress in the first half of IPL 2021, while the likes of Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy were making waves.

What was overlooked, however, is that Chahal is India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals (T20Is) with 63 scalps to his name, ahead of even the dangerous Jasprit Bumrah, who has 59.

Ever since the resumption of IPL 2021, Chahal has picked up 10 wickets in five matches to help Royal Challengers Bangalore march into the playoffs.

Chahal was also in good form in IPL 2020, which was also held in the UAE. His experience would make him a huge asset for India in the World Cup.

#2 The Hardik Pandya conundrum

There are concerns over Hardik Pandya's form with the bat and his ability to bowl

On his day, Hardik Pandya is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world, let alone the Indian team. However, it has been a long time since it has been 'his day', with the all-rounder desperately in need of some form with the bat.

What adds to concerns about Hardik's selection is the fact that he has not bowled at all in IPL 2021, whether it be in the first half in April, or the second half that began in September.

His presence as a pace bowling all-rounder gave the team a good balance. But if he is not fit enough to bowl and out of form with the bat, selectors may need to take a second look at whether his place in the squad is justified.

#3 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur can be a game-changer for India with the ball

From India's Test series Down Under to the one recently concluded in England, Shardul Thakur's stock has only been on the rise in international cricket.

However, it was in the shortest format that he first broke into the spotlight, with match-winning performances for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While Thakur can be expensive with the ball at times, he has shown remarkable improvement in his bowling. His knack of picking up key wickets to give his team big breakthroughs makes him a huge asset.

Thakur is also handy with the bat, and is more than capable of clearing the fence and adding crucial runs at the death overs.

Thakur has been picked as a reserve for the T20 World Cup, but surely, the selectors will be considering pushing him up to the main squad.

