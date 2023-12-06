Since the 2000s, Karnataka has evolved into a rich source of batting talent for the Indian team, and Karun Nair was one of the batters to come from that system. Known for his elegant strokeplay and reliance on touch rather than brute force, Karun is a joy to watch when in full flow.

His remarkable debut season for Karnataka on the domestic circuit marked the beginning of a successful journey as he scored runs prolifically. Karnataka not only clinched the Ranji Trophy after a hiatus but also secured the Irani Cup, establishing Karun Nair as a promising talent.

He was a huge success for India too, but then form deserted him. However, he has seemingly found his form back and is only 32, and this year could be a second window of opportunity for the right-hander.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why IPL 2024 could be Karun Nair's year of resurgence:

#3 Recent run of form

Karun carried his form to County cricket

Karun Nair turned a corner with an exceptional performance for Mysuru Warriors, a team he captained to the final in the Maharaja Trophy, Karnataka's T20 competition. Topping the run charts, he amassed 532 runs in 12 innings at a striking rate of 162.69, including one century and three half-centuries.

He has carried this form in the county circuit, where he smashed a century and registered his case with a score of 144 for Northamptonshire against table-toppers Surrey in a County Championship Division One match at the Oval. Nair showcased his batting prowess by striking 22 fours and two sixes during his innings.

#2 Experience in Indian conditions

Karun Nair has been excellent this year in Indian conditions

Even when he fell out of favor, Karun Nair never really lost hope. In March 2023, he had spent nearly seven months at home, but then approached some senior players from his state – Bharat Chipli, Mansur Ali Khan, and Srinivasa Murthy – as he wanted to get back in the groove when he decided to take part in the DY Patil Invitational T20s in Navi Mumbai.

This tournament, during which he represented Canara Bank, marked a significant turning point. His noteworthy performance, particularly a 60-ball 95 in one of the initial matches, brought him back into the spotlight.

This knock gave him confidence and he has since gone from strength to strength. He averages nearly 50 in first-class cricket and has already cracked a ton for Vidarbha – his new Ranji Trophy side. With this experience and skillsets, he could be due for another superb IPL season.

#1 A middle order Indian prospect

Can be a great addition to Chennai Super Kings

Teams like Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and even SunrRisers Hyderabad need solid middle-order Indian players. This is where Karun Nair fits the bill perfectly. The current Vidarbha batter is still only 32 years old and could potentially be an excellent medium-term option for any of these teams in the upcoming seasons.

Apart from his batting abilities, he can also be an excellent captain if the teams do want to go that way. For instance, Nair can play the role of Ambati Rayudu for CSK, or Hardik Pandya for Gujarat Titans – considering his form and potential, this could be a huge year for Nair.