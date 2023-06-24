3 reasons why James Anderson might retire after Ashes 2023

James Anderson had a disappointing outing in the first Ashes Test and picked up just one wicket in 38 overs across the two innings.

Anderson, who will turn 41 next month, did not mince words in his column for The Telegraph while describing the Edgbaston pitch.

"That pitch was like kryptonite for me. There was not much swing, no reverse swing, no seam movement, no bounce, and no pace. I’ve tried over the years to hone my skills so I can bowl in any conditions but everything I tried made no difference. I felt like I was fighting an uphill battle."

He further added:

"There was a bit of rustiness but I gave it everything I could. Having played for a long time, I realise you can’t take wickets every game. Sometimes it is not your week. It felt like that for me. It’s a long series and hopefully I can contribute at some point, but if all the pitches are like that, I’m done in the Ashes series."

Based on the comments of the pacer, it is natural to wonder whether Jimmy is coming to the end of his career. He has already played longer than what anyone thought was possible for a pacer. Is he ready to hang up his boots?

Well, here is a look at three reasons why James Anderson might retire after Ashes 2023.

#1 Age factor

James Anderson will turn 41 next month

James Anderson is an ageless wonder. He is the only cricketer to play 100+ Test matches after the age of 30. He is also the first bowler to pick up 400+ Test wickets after reaching 30.

Anderson has 686 Test wickets in his kitty and will look to get close to 700 Test wickets during the Ashes. The pacer will turn 41 next month and is not getting any younger.

England are not scheduled to play another Test match in 2023 post the Ashes and the team's next Test assignment will be a five-match away series against India in January 2024. With the said series more than six months away, Anderson could call it a day post-Ashes 2023.

#2 Opportunity to groom young fast bowlers

Anderson and Broad have 1274 Test wickets between them

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been England's premier bowlers for the past 15 years. Anderson is almost 41 and Broad turns 37 today. The time has come for the team management to groom young pacers so that they will be ready to fill in the shoes of the two great pacers once they call it a day.

England has a couple of young pacers in Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue who have had impressive starts to their Test career. However, the duo cannot be a part of the playing XI on account of the abundance of seam bowling riches England boasts of in Test cricket.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, aged 33 and 34, respectively, are also in the twilight of their Test careers. Ollie Robinson is almost 30. While Anderson and Broad are still bowling to their full potential, the duo cannot go on forever and it would be prudent for the team management to groom young pacers.

#3 Indications from James Anderson himself

As mentioned above, James Anderson himself indicated that if the pitches for the remaining Ashes Tests are similar to the one in Edgbaston, he will be done with the series.

While the pitch at Edgbaston suited the 'Bazball' approach the English Test team follows, such a wicket is against the sort of swing-friendly pitches the country is known for.

Anderson has already expressed his displeasure with the wicket for the first Ashes Test. If similar pitches are made for the remaining four Tests, Anderson could call it a day from international cricket post the Ashes 2023.

