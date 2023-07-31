3 reasons why James Anderson should not retire after Ashes 2023

England talisman James Anderson’s retirement has been a major talking point, with the Ashes 2023 being at a culmination point. England’s all-time highest wicket-taker hasn’t lived up to expectations in what has been a cliffhanger Ashes for both sides.

Coming into the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval, Anderson had just picked up four scalps at an average of 76.75. He knocked off Mitchell Marsh’s leg stump with the inward movement of the ball in the first innings, which was his only dismissal as Australia were shot down at 295.

Many England experts weren’t pleased with the selection of the 41-year-old over Worcestershire pacer Josh Tongue because of the former’s inability to strike at regular intervals. Following Stuart Broad’s decision to hang up his boots after the fifth Ashes Test, the spotlight is on Anderson’s future in red-ball cricket.

Although the England bowling spearhead said that he is firm in his determination to keep going ahead in his prolonged two-decade career, it will take a lot of rumination by the England team management to decide on the legendary bowler’s role beyond the Ashes.

Let’s take a look at some important elements that could justify why this isn’t the right time for Anderson to leave or be dropped from England’s Test system.

#3 Better fitness standards

James Anderson is aging like a fine wine. Although this might sound a bit redundant following his below-par showing in the Ashes, the England pacer still manages to bowl six to seven overs in a spell on a regular basis.

This is certainly not the first instance of him failing to pick wickets, but this is just one bad series, just like for any other top athlete.

Despite enduring injury setbacks every year, Anderson takes a short time to recover. Earlier in May, he sustained a groin injury while playing for Lancashire in the county season.

There were doubts over the pacer’s availability in the Ashes, but the England ace left no stone unturned to regain full fitness, even though he missed the one-off Test against Ireland. He is disciplined with his diet, even in his late 30s.

The likes of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes take a considerable period to return to action once they encounter an injury setback. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer hasn't been in action in the red-ball format.

#2 James Anderson has a great record in the subcontinent

England are due to travel to India at the end of the year to play five Test matches against the Asian giants as part of their World Test Championship cycle. Anderson has accounted for 82 wickets in Asia at an average of 26.78.

Since turning 30, the England speedster has averaged 23.19 in Asia, having taken 52 wickets at an economy rate of 2.32 in 18 matches. Anderson has claimed 34 wickets in India in 13 Tests at 29.32 and an economy rate of 2.65. He snared eight wickets in three Tests when England toured India last time in 2021.

It was mind-boggling to watch him rattle the stumps of Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill in the first Test in Chennai as England thrashed the hosts by 227 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

Anderson’s potent weapon, the reverse swing, will be key to dismantling the Indian batting unit, particularly his extended rivalry with Virat Kohli.

#1 England will lack an experienced pacer in red-ball cricket

With Stuart Broad’s retirement, England will look for someone to bowl with the new ball. Anderson can hold on from one end, as two new players in the job will see another transition period in the bowling department. Chris Woakes will be the front-runner to share the new ball alongside his senior paceman.

England can rely on Mark Wood and Josh Tongue in terms of genuine pace, but Anderson is the undisputed king of swing in the country. Anderson is also on the verge of becoming the first pace bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim 700 Test wickets.

The last time England played without James Anderson and Stuart Broad against the West Indies in March 2022, they lost the three-match series 0-1, and bowling was the major concern then.