3 reasons why Jaydev Unadkat being released from India's Test squad is the right move

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to release left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat from India’s squad for the second Test against Australia, which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from February 17 to 21. Unadkat will join the Saurashtra squad for the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final against Bengal, which will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from February 16.

The decision to release Unadkat from India’s squad for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 was taken by the selectors in consultation with the Indian team management. The 31-year-old seasoned domestic cricketer did not feature for India in their thumping victory over Australia in Nagpur in the first Test.

At a press conference during the India-New Zealand series last month, India’s head coach Rahul Dravid asserted that, if an opportunity arises where someone is not playing in the Indian XI and is required for a semi-final or a final of the Ranji Trophy, then they would certainly look at it.

In the wake of the move to release Unadkat from the Indian squad for the second Test, we look at three reasons why the decision is the right one.

#1 Unadkat was unlikely to feature in India's playing XI in the Delhi Test

The left-arm pacer will feature in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final.

India did not pick Unadkat in the playing XI in Nagpur. He provides good variety as a left-arm seamer. However, the Saurashtra bowler was highly unlikely to feature in the second Test against Australia in Delhi as well.

If we look at India’s team composition, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj did an excellent job with the ball in Nagpur. They are set to remain India’s two lead pacers in Delhi as well. And given the spin-friendly conditions in India, the hosts, in all probability, will continue with the three spinners ploy for the second Test as well.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were exceptional with the ball in the first Test, spinning a web around Australia’s batters. Playing in his comeback match, left-arm spinner Jadeja claimed five wickets in the first innings and two in the second. Off-spinner Ashwin picked up five in the second essay to go with his three in the first.

If India are thinking of a change, it could be in the spin department. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed only one wicket in the Test. However, he contributed a significant 84.

Still, if India ponder on replacing him, Kuldeep Yadav will be the likely candidate to come in. There really seems to be no way Unadkat could have fit into the scheme of things for India for the Delhi Test.

#2 Saurashtra need to put their strongest XI in the Ranji Trophy final

Jaydev Unadkat is a legend of Saurashtra cricket.

Saurashtra have done commendably well to reach the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 despite Unadkat’s absence for the last few games. The left-arm seamer’s previous match for Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy was against Andhra in Rajkot. The game was played from January 17 to 20. He claimed three wickets in the match, but Saurashtra went down by 150 runs.

Although Saurashtra managed to win the knockouts in Unadkat’s absence, they will need the services of their talisman for the big game against Bengal. The 31-year-old produced a sensational spell against Delhi during an Elite Group B match last month.

He claimed career-best figures of 8/39, including a first-over hat-trick as Delhi were blown away for 133 in their first innings. Unadkat led from the front with the bat as well, smashing 70 off 68 balls as Saurashtra registered a thumping victory by an innings and 214 runs.

The domestic giant has experience in winning the Ranji Trophy. In fact, he was the leading wicket-taker, with a rich haul of 67 scalps in 10 matches, when Saurashtra won their maiden title in 2019-20.

Incidentally, Bengal were their opponents on that occasion as well, so Unadkat and Saurashtra will have a mental edge going into the summit clash.

#3 A prestigious tournament like Ranji Trophy deserves to have the best players, if available

The left-arm seamer was the leading wicket-taker when Saurashtra won their maiden title in 2019-20.

The Ranji Trophy is the premier domestic competition in the country. As such, the tournament deserves to have the best players taking part, provided they are available.

Following the advent of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), the Ranji Trophy and other traditional domestic tournaments in India have taken a backseat.

With the decision to release Unadkat from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test squad against Australia, the BCCI has proved that they there are still very much serious about domestic cricket in India. As much as fans love the IPL, it is equally significant for the Ranji Trophy and other domestic competitions to flourish in India.

The IPL can give you T20 stars for sure, but first-class cricket will always remain the main supply line for Test cricket in the country. It deserves that importance.

