3 reasons why Joe Root is the greatest batter ever produced by England 

After dominating with the bat in Edgbaston, Joe Root has claimed the coveted position of the world's top-ranked men's Test batter, dethroning Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne had held the No. 1 spot for an impressive six months. However, a sluggish start to the year 2023 has seen him lose ground while Joe Root, with his impressive run of scores, has claimed the spot.

Root's remarkable performance in the thrilling first Test in Birmingham witnessed him notching his 30th Test century. Despite the disappointment of being on the losing side, the English star showcased his brilliance with scores of 118* and 46, solidifying his status as the new leader with the bat.

Such has been his form over the last 3-4 years, that he has established himself as perhaps the best batter to have donned the England cap.

Here we take a look at three reasons why Joe Root is the greatest batter ever produced by England:

#3 Domination the world over

Exceptional player of spin

Often in the past, a number of England players have struggled in the sub-continent as they have looked mediocre against the spinners. Joe Root stands out as one of the bright sparks when England come to the subcontinent.

In India, Root averages 50.11 in 10 matches – he has 952 runs with two centuries and five half-centuries. He was the difference on the last tour when England beat India in the only Test match in Chennai.

His numbers in Sri Lanka are even more stunning. In five matches, he has scored 655 runs at an average in excess of 65 and with three tons to his name. In the recent tour to Pakistan, Joe Root returned with a half-century.

These are brilliant and consistent numbers and never has an English batter looked more at ease against spinners. His wide range of strokes and the ability to pick up lengths quickly makes him one of the best batters against the spinners.

#2 Immaculate backfoot play

A trademark Root stroke

Being from Yorkshire, Joe Root was always going to be an excellent player against pace. What stands out is his ability to stay put on the backfoot and play the ball late and under his eyes. He possesses an extensive repertoire of back-cuts, showcasing a variety of angles and techniques.

From delicately guiding the ball down fine with an angled bat to executing open-faced glides square with a more vertical stance, Root's arsenal of shots encompasses a wide range of options.

This technique has made him a massive success in England where top-order batting is all about leaving the ball alone, being committed to defense, and always being on the lookout for nudges and clips.

While Kevin Pietersen was taking bowlers on the front foot, Alastair Cook was all about playing the long game. Joe Root can be expansive, he can play the long ball – he is the best of both worlds, and he is the best England batter.

#1 Makes runs in England’s winning cause

Impacts the results for England

Joe Root is only the second England batter to breach the 10,000 runs mark. He got to this milestone after Alastair Cook, but his impact is far superior. As a matter of fact, when he entered the 8000-run mark, over 50% of his runs directly contributed to victories for his country.

This statistic underscores Root's exceptional ability to deliver crucial performances that significantly influence the outcome of matches.

He is a constant in an otherwise rather erratic top order and even when the era of Bazball is making headlines, Joe Root is the glue that has allowed other batters to express themselves. And then, he too can play the reverse scoops, the slogs over mid-wicket – all these traits make him the best ever to play for England.

