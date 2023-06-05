3 reasons why Josh Hazlewood being ruled out of the WTC Final is a huge blow for Australia

The final of the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) between India and Australia is now just three days away and fans just cannot wait for the action to start. The game scheduled to commence on June 7 will be played at the Kennington Oval in London.

Unfortunately, the Aussies suffered a massive injury scare with their key bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the summit clash. He has been dealing with an Achilles injury and suffered another side injury recently, which forced Australia not to him.

It is an understandable decision given Australia have five Ashes Tests scheduled right after the WTC final.

Michael Neser has been chosen to replace Hazlewood for the big game but the latter's shoes are big ones to fill.

On that note, we look at three reasons why Josh Hazlewood will be a big miss for the Aussies in the WTC final.

#1 Josh Hazlewood's experience

Experience is certainly something that cannot be bought and Hazlewood, 32, has truckloads of it. Since making his Test debut in 2014, Hazlewood has played 59 matches for his country, picking up 222 wickets in the process.

Over the years, he has received rich praise for his impeccable lines and lengths which have troubled the best of batters.

While Neser has a good first-class record and has also done well in English conditions, Hazlewood, with all his experience would have been crucial for Australia.

#2 Record against India

Josh Hazlewood has a terrific record against Team India and so, his injury will come as a sigh of relief for Rohit Sharma and Co.

In 15 Tests against India, Hazlewood has picked up 51 wickets, including four five-wicket hauls. He has also had the edge against some of India's top batters, including Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Virat Kohli.

Hazlewood has dismissed Pujara on six occasions, Rahane five times, and Kohli thrice in the longest format of the game. He has constantly troubled the trio and he will really be missed by Pat Cummins and Co in the WTC final.

#3 Record in England

Hazelwood's numbers in English conditions also prove that he will be hugely missed by Australia. In eight Tests in the UK, the lanky pacer has picked up 36 wickets at a phenomenal average of 23.58.

In countries where he has played 5 or more Tests, his best numbers are in England. His record in the UK, together with his numbers against India's middle-order would have made him a dangerous customer in the WTC final but unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be.

Poll : Will Josh Hazlewood's abence be a huge blow for the Australians? YES NO 0 votes