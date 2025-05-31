3 reasons why Karun Nair must bat at number 3 for India in ENG vs IND Tests 2025

On the back of a splendid season with the bat during the Indian domestic calendar, experienced Indian batter Karun Nair was roped into the Indian squad for the Test series against England, which is slated to get underway from June 20.

Ad

After the retirement of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India needed someone with experience, and Karun Nair certainly has the attributes to succeed at the highest level. Nair’s last appearance for India in Tests came way back in 2017, so his inclusion on the side comes after a hard toil in the domestic circuit.

Besides getting picked in the Indian senior squad, Nair is also part of the Indian A team for the two-match series against the England Lions, which serves as a preparation for some of the main and fringe players to get accustomed to the conditions.

Ad

Trending

Nair was in sublime touch and scored a magnificent century on the opening day of the first unofficial Test, setting the platform for a massive score for India A, a squad which includes quite a few players from the main team.

Given his immediate impact batting at number three, the Indian team management might be tempted to play him in that role in the upcoming series at least for the first couple of matches, given how he performs. Here are three possible reasons why he should bat at number three for India during the England tour:

Ad

# 1. India needs some experience at number three, with Shubman Gill needing to move down

Ad

Over the years, Shubman Gill might have adjusted to his role at No. 3 in Tests but his numbers, especially in English conditions, have left a lot to be desired. On quite a few occasions, the number three batter has to come very early in the innings, and his technique against the swinging ball might not be ideal for the position.

If Shubman Gill decides to come down the order and bat at number four, which seems to be an ideal position for him, India will need someone with experience at number three, and Karun Nair could serve the purpose.

Ad

He might have just played six Tests, but has vast experience in the domestic circuit and has already played for Nottinghamshire with success in a couple of seasons. Given his ability to play the ball late and not push with hard hands, Nair could be a viable option for the number three position.

# 2. Nair scored a double century in the first unofficial Test against the England Lions

Form is something which is of utmost importance in any format of the game and Nair’s superb form coming into the tour of England will serve as a perfect template for the batter to get straightaway into the playing XI for the first Test.

Ad

He showed glimpses of his stroke-making abilities during the IPL but couldn't display the consistency. However, his technique suits the longer format to add icing to the cake, he scored a double century against the England Lions in the ongoing first unofficial Test.

He looked in absolute command of proceedings and struck a plethora of elegant shots on both sides of the wicket en route to a magical knock. After his score of 204, he has certainly pushed his case for selection in the opening Test.

Ad

# 3. Nair has the waiting game and can bat for long hours

In his illustrious domestic career, Karun Nair displayed his patience and ability to bat for long hours, which should be of massive help for India in the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

He also remains just the second Indian batter to score a triple century in the format. Nair has played 114 first-class matches so far, scoring 8211 runs at an average of 49.16, including 23 centuries and 36 fifties.

If given an opportunity, Nair will look to bat for long hours during the England tour and try to become a permanent feature in the Indian Test side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arya Sekhar Chakraborty Arya is a cricket journalist with around 8 years of experience who writes informative listicles and is in charge of text commentary at Sportskeeda. He is a graduate in Journalism, Psychology, and English, and has previously worked for websites such as CricTracker, SportzWiki, Cricket Addictor, Cricfit, OneCricket, and Cricket Exchange. His vast experience has led him to know the pulse of his readers and he cross-checks information from a number of credible sources before writing a single word for their sake.



A former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) U14 and U16 player, Arya's tryst with cricket began after watching Sachin Tendulkar in action during his childhood. He is an ardent fan of Mumbai Indians (MI) owing to Tendulkar's initial involvement and also bleeds blue for his national team. He is an admirer of Test cricket as he feels the red-ball format teaches one about every facet of life.



Arya, who feels ODIs should not be completely replaced with T20Is owing to the former's pacing and charm, would like to go back in time to 1998 and watch the Master Blaster in action. He has experience in interviewing a few Bengali cricketers such as Kazi Junaid Saifi, Shib Shankar Pal, Sayan Ghosh and Prayas Ray Barman. He has also translated a couple of Bengali cricket books, and made Indian Premier League (IPL) pre-match videos.



He likes to spend time with his family and binge on web series during his spare time. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news