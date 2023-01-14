3 reasons why Marnus Labuschagne could be a big threat for Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has stated that he can’t wait to engage in a "game of chess" with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in India next month.

While the 28-year-old has established himself as a key member of the Aussie Test squad over the last couple of seasons, he is yet to play a Test in India.

During the previous series in Australia, Ashwin dismissed Labuschagne twice. He will be an even bigger threat in India during the four-match series. Speaking about how he plans to combat the seasoned Indian offie, Labuschagne told cricket.com.au:

"I've changed some of my game because of what I've heard about Ashwin and how he bowled to me. I've adapted my game to try and foil a few of his ideas and ways he goes about it. It's going to be a lovely game of chess and I can't wait for it."

In the wake of the Aussie batter’s open challenge to Team India’s ace spinner, we analyze three reasons why the maverick batter could be a big threat to India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#1 Labuschagne’s meticulous preparations

The 28-year-old was the leading run-getter during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pic: Getty Images

The 28-year-old batter is known for his meticulous preparations, which is one of the key reasons why he has been so successful in his Test career.

Labuschagne does some madcap stuff on the cricket field, like asking for a cigarette lighter or self-motivating himself in the midst of his batting stint. That, however, cannot take away from the fact that he is damn serious about his cricket.

He revealed during a chat with cricket.com.au that he started his preparations for the India tour immediately after the 2020-21 series against India. The right-handed batter revealed his plans, saying:

"The preparation starts so far back. People think, right now it's Big Bash then you start thinking - but the thinking happens way ahead. You start processing everything in your mind; you go through every scenario of what bowler you are going to come across.

"I've already thought about my plans, so now it's just about executing. Finding out, 'That works, that doesn't work. How can that part of my game fit in?', and just piece the puzzle together."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.



Congratulations to everyone selected! An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March. Congratulations to everyone selected! https://t.co/3fmCci4d9b

Irrespective of the results he produces in India during the Test series, one thing is for sure, he wouldn’t go down wondering.

#2 His unconventional batting tactics

The Aussie batter during the SCG Test against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

India is arguably the toughest place for batters to make an impact. Spinners have dominated opposition batters, making life extremely difficult for them on turning tracks prepared to aid hosts’ slow bowlers. This explains why India have only lost one Test series at home over the last decade.

Two kinds of batters have tasted success in Indian conditions in red-ball cricket - one, players with an exceptional technique to deal with the challenging surfaces on offer, and two, batters who are willing to try something different and put the Indian spinners under pressure.

If we take the example of the 2012 series when England beat India in India (the last time a visiting side won a Test series in the country), both kinds of batters shone for the Englishmen. Sir Alastair Cook blunted out the Indian bowlers with his supreme defensive technique, while Kevin Pietersen took on the Indian bowling and came out on top.

Labuschagne falls into the latter category. He will definitely look to try something different in his endeavor to try and unsettle the Indian bowlers. Whether or not he succeeds is a different matter altogether.

#3 He will be hungry to make an impact

Marnus Labuschagne celebrates his century against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. Pic: Getty Images

Being someone who prides himself on conquering big challenges, Labuschagne will be keen to make an impact in the Test series in India. The 28-year-old has produced excellent numbers in his Test career so far. In 33 matches, he has scored 3150 runs at an average of 59.43, with 10 hundreds and 14 fifties to his name.

Breaking down his numbers, though, it is pretty evident that the majority of his success has come at home. He has played 22 Tests in Australia, scoring 2397 runs at an average of 70.50, with nine hundreds and an equal number of fifties. In nine away Tests, he has notched up 672 runs at an average of 44.80.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Suryakumar Yadav included in the squad



#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus India’s squad for the first two Test against Australia 🤩Suryakumar Yadav included in the squad India’s squad for the first two Test against Australia 🤩Suryakumar Yadav included in the squad 🔥#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus https://t.co/O1wX7HM3US

Looking specifically at his Test record in Asia, the stats are rather mediocre - 400 runs at an average of 33.33. To be fair to Labuschagne, though, these are still early days in his Test career.

Having said that, the Aussie is the No. 1 ranked batter in red-ball cricket as per the latest ICC rankings. As such, he will be hungry to prove his mettle in the toughest of conditions.

