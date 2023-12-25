3 reasons why Mohammad Rizwan replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed for 2nd Test vs Australia is the right move

On the eve of Pakistan's Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne, Mohammad Rizwan found himself included ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed as the wicket-keeper.

Pakistan announced a pruned 12-man squad for the second game of the three-match series, with Faheem Ashraf dropped and the injured Khurram Shahzad ruled out. Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza have come into the mix, as has off-spinner Sajid Khan, although one of these three is likely to miss the final cut.

Sarfaraz was picked for the first Test in Perth. He managed scores of 3 and 4, with Mitchell Starc accounting for his wicket on both occasions. He also didn't get a big score in the practice game that followed against Victoria XI, while Rizwan scored 50 in the only hit out he had with the bat.

While you might argue that Sarfaraz has been hard done by after a lone Test in the series, desperate times have forced Pakistan to go for desperate measures. Both the series as well as crucial World Test Championship points are on the line.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, we take a look at three reasons as to why Rizwan's inclusion ahead of Sarfaraz is the right call:

#1 Mohammad Rizwan has had prior success in Australia

In what was just his first full Test series, having played a lone game in the format prior to it, Rizwan came up trumps as Pakistan's second-best batter during the Tests in Australia in 2019.

He tallied 177 runs across four innings at an average of 44.25 with a highest score of 95, prompting the great Shane Warne to suggest that he could certainly play as a pure batter. Given the fond memories he has Down Under, the wicket-keeper batter will fall back on those to deliver the needful as Pakistan seek their first Test win on Australian soil in the 21st century.

Rizwan's prior success against this very Australian attack, comprising Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, also warrants his selection. This experience being handy for Pakistan to fall back upon in Melbourne.

#2 Rizwan's game against pace is superior to that of Sarfaraz

It is well-documented that Sarfaraz has an outstanding record against spin but has his shortcomings in equal proportion against pace. This is reiterated by his averages against the two styles of bowling in Tests, which read 52.28 and 28.18 respectively.

Rizwan's numbers against pace in Tests aren't too impressive either, with his average reading 29.37. He has his own technical chinks - his head tends to fall over too much, and he isn't necessarily firm off the back foot.

Yet, from a skill perspective alone, Rizwan is better equipped to tackle the seamers in Australia than Sarfaraz. This is on the grounds of better front foot movement and a trigger movement across his stumps when required.

Sarfaraz looked lost for answers in the first Test, with his front foot cemented to the ground and Starc ripping through him without breaking a sweat. While there is no guarantee that Rizwan will succeed, he has faced a lot of quality bowling over time across formats with more than reasonable success.

There is reason to believe that he should hold his own against this fearsome Australian attack, especially when you compare Sarfaraz's obvious shortcomings that the fast bowlers will take advantage of. Rizwan's dogged mentality to take the attack to the bowlers, as well as the fact that he's always up for a scrap, is something Pakistan desperately need.

#3 Rizwan has no baggage, and that could aid Pakistan's cause

Rizwan is perhaps the breath of fresh air that Pakistan require (File image; Getty).

Pakistan will be hurting after that first defeat at Perth despite taking the fight to the Australians with the bat in their first essay. That they still fell short by a humongous margin paints a damning picture of the vast gulf between the two teams.

A couple of fresh faces could just give the visitors the tonic they are after, and you'd think there aren't too many better than Rizwan in that regard. In lieu of the aforementioned aspect of him being up for a fight, his usually jovial attitude and street-fighter's mentality could give Pakistan a point of difference psychologically - something that India experienced with success three years ago when Rishabh Pant replaced Wriddhiman Saha.

The energy Rizwan brings won't be restricted to the bowling essay alone, when he's behind the stumps. In front of them, his ability to counter-punch and land a couple of blows of his own to get the Australians scratching their head could prove to be game-changing.

In several aspects, Rizwan has a number of attributes needed for a wicket-keeper in Tests. A good performance on his part could just spur the rest of his colleagues on to push their own limits.

What do you make of Pakistan's decision to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mohammad Rizwan for the Melbourne Test? Have your say in the comments section below!

