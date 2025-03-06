3 reasons why New Zealand could start as the favourites against India in 2025 Champions Trophy final 

New Zealand qualified for the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 against India by defeating South Africa in the second semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Kiwis outplayed the Proteas in all three departments and looked in absolute command in all phases of the game.

They beat Pakistan and Bangladesh in their first two group games to book their spot in the semi-final. The Kiwis lost their last group game against India but looked like the only team in the competition who had the ability and skill to challenge the Men in Blue.

In a rematch of the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, India and New Zealand will square off in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (March 9). While the Men in Blue are the only unbeaten team in the tournament, the Kiwis have played an exceptional brand of cricket.

Ahead of the final, let's have a look at three possible reasons why New Zealand could start as the favourites against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final:

Why New Zealand could be the favourites in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India

#1 In-form spin attack

Mitchell Santner has been a regular wicket taker for New Zealand in the CT. Source: Getty

The conditions in Dubai have favoured the spinners right from the opening match between India and Bangladesh. While India have benefited by playing all their matches in Dubai, New Zealand aren't too far away when it comes to making full use of the conditions in the city.

They have a top quality and in-form spin attack that has produced match-winning performances. They have been led by one of the finest modern day white-ball spinners, Mitchell Santner, who has been at the top of his game and bowled a match-winning spell against South Africa in the semi-final.

Santner produced a magical spell on a surface where hitting through the line and clearing the fence didn't look too tough. The likes of Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra are also quality spinners who can be a handful, especially in Dubai. Their dominant spin-bowling attack could make New Zealand the favourites for the final.

#2 New Zealand are the only team in the knockouts to have played in Dubai

New Zealand are the only team in the knockout stage who have played India earlier in the tournament at the same venue. They are better equipped to the conditions in Dubai than in their group game, having practiced at the ground and getting a fair idea of what to expect from the surface.

They lost by 44 runs in the group game, but their batting unit looks in-form after a stunning performance against the Proteas in the semi-final. Players like Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra will be key for the Kiwis, given their ability to counter quality spinners.

#3 New Zealand have been the best fielding unit in the tournament

Glenn Phillips takes a stunning catch against India- Source: Getty

What makes the Kiwis one of the title contenders of the ICC Champions Trophy is their incredible fielding quality throughout the competition. They have hunted like a pack of wolves in the field and have hardly allowed any slip-ups, be it in their ground fielding or catching.

Glenn Phillips at backward point has taken two extraordinary catches, while Kane Williamson plucked out a stunner against India in a group game.

In most teams, there's a weak link in the fielding department. However, the New Zealand fielding has stopped vital runs for the opposition, which has made a significant difference. Unless they have an off-day in the final, New Zealand’s fielding could keep them in an advantageous position.

