3 reasons why Prasidh Krishna replacing Hardik Pandya in India's 2023 World Cup squad is the right move

Team India have been dealt a severe blow, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 World Cup. The 30-year-old played in the opening four games and injured his left ankle on his follow-through in the Bangladesh clash.

Despite not getting much of an opportunity with the bat, Hardik was a vital component to the balance of the Indian attack, providing them a valuable sixth bowling option.

Hardik picked up five wickets in his three full matches and was sometimes the third seamer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Pacer Prasidh Krishna has been added to the squad as Hardik's replacement for the remaining games of the tournament.

The 27-year-old was injured for a year before returning for the Ireland T20Is and the following Asia Cup and Australia ODIs. Thankfully for the Men in Blue, they have already qualified for the semi-finals, courtesy of their seventh win on the trot only two days ago.

They haven't missed a beat despite having to play only five specialist bowlers in Hardik's absence. However, with the business end of the tournament fast arriving, starting with the marquee encounter against South Africa, all eyes will be on Team India as they look to break their decade-long ICC title drought.

With that in mind, let us look at three reasons why Prasidh Krishna replacing Hardik Pandya in the Indian squad is the right move.

#1 Prasidh Krishna boasts an outstanding ODI record in India

Prasidh picked up four wickets on his ODI debut in Pune.

For starters, Prasidh Krishna has achieved tremendous success on Indian conditions in his brief ODI career. With the ability to generate extra bounce at a high speed, thanks to his height, the lanky pacer makes it uncomfortable for batters, especially off the front foot.

While his overall ODI numbers of 29 wickets in 17 games at an average of 25.58 are impressive, they skyrocket in 50-over games in India. In eight ODI games at home, the 27-year-old has picked up an incredible 18 wickets at an average of less than 20, with two four-wicket hauls.

Prasidh started his ODI career with a sensational 4/54 against England at Pune in 2021 and has gone wicketless only once in his eight outings at home. The Karnataka pacer was also in terrific form when last seen in the IPL, with 19 wickets to help the Rajasthan Royals reach the 2022 final.

Considering his excellent showing in Indian conditions, Prasidh is a welcome addition to the side in the home World Cup as a replacement for seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

#2 Prasidh is the ideal replacement for any of the three pacers featuring in the XI

Two of the three Indian pacers have played all the games of the World Cup.

The World Cup is a long tournament, with nine league-stage matches and possibly two knockout games should India advance to the summit clash.

Considering the wear and tear on the body, especially for the pacers, India could consider resting Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj for either or both the final two games against South Africa and the Netherlands. The duo have played all seven of India's games thus far in the World Cup.

With the side almost certain to play a three pacers-two spinners combination in Hardik Pandya's absence, Prasidh Krishna would be ideally suited to replace the rested pacer in the 11. Although Shardul Thakur is already in the squad, his bowling has inspired little to no confidence, particularly as a 10-over bowler.

In the three matches he has played, Thakur has picked up only two wickets at an economy of six and bowled less than six overs on average. Also, should any of the three pacers - Bumrah, Siraj, or Mohammed Shami - suffer an injury, Prasidh could be the ideal like-to-like replacement, given his ability to bowl at all stages of an innings.

#3 Prasidh has the recent experience of playing ODIs in similar conditions

Prasidh removed Steve Smith in the recent ODI series against Australia.

It is always good to have someone who recently played in the 50-over format in similar conditions. As someone who can hit the ground running, Prasidh Krishna ticks all those boxes.

Despite coming off an injury, the 27-year-old was in his element with a wicket in the lone match he played in the Asia Cup against Bangladesh. Prasidh followed that up with figures of 2/56 in India's win if the second ODI against Australia, just ahead of the World Cup. It included the wicket of star batter Steve Smith for a golden duck.

The added advantage of Prasidh playing against Australia, whom India could likely meet in the semi-final or the final, only helps the side further. While it is improbable, India could consider fielding him in the summit clash at Ahmedabad, considering his other-worldly numbers at the venue.

The lanky pacer has picked up nine wickets in three ODIs at Ahmedabad at a superb average of 7.55.