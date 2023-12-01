3 reasons why Prasidh Krishna's selection for the South Africa Tests is the right move

Team India named a 16-member squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa, scheduled to be played later this month. While the selectors chose to stick to the regulars and allot Rohit Sharma the leadership duties as usual, young seamer Prasidh Krishna found his name on the list.

Having already played for India in ODIs and T20Is, this seems like a natural progression for Prasidh. In the pace-friendly conditions of South Africa, he will be a handy weapon for skipper Sharma.

This may come as a shocker to some given that the Karnataka seamer has played only 11 first-class matches in his career. But the fact that Prasidh has almost become a regular for India in white-ball cricket cannot be discounted. He was also brought in as Hardik Pandya's replacement in the 2023 ODI World Cup when the latter got ruled out with an ankle injury.

In this listicle, we bring to you three reasons why Prasidh Krishna's selection for the South Africa Tests is the right move.

#1 Prasidh Krishna has been knocking on the door for quite some time

The lanky pacer has been on the radar for quite some time now. He has played in 17 ODIs and five T2OIs already, and it is about time that he gets a look-in for the longest format of the game.

To be sure, he has performed reasonably well for both Karnataka and India in the chances that he has got. This is the best time for him to be picked for the Test side as he has already been groomed and knows what the international stage is like. Unlike a complete newbie, he will not feel incongruous with his surroundings when he finally gets a go.

#2 He can provide good cover to the regular seamers

Prasidh Krishna is ready for Test cricket.

Since Mohammed Shami's availability for the two Tests will depend on his recovery, Prasidh can provide good cover to the first-choice seamers.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be the regular starters and the third seamer's role will be a toss-up between Prasidh, Shardul Thakur, and Mukesh Kumar.

India may even choose to play four seamers in South Africa since the conditions assist pace bowling. In such conditions, Prasidh's ability to extract good bounce can come in handy.

Although it looks highly doubtful that he will make his debut against the Proteas, the exposure he gets from the tour will hold him in good stead.

#3 His ODI form has merited his selection in Tests

Prasidh Krishna in action during a tour game.

Prasidh Krishna's record in the 17 ODIs so far for India has merited his selection in the longest form of the game. He has picked up 29 wickets at an average of 25 so far, which means that he is ready to dip his toe in Test cricket as well. Prasidh has also played in five T20Is for India, picking up eight wickets.

These statistics showcase that he is ready to make his debut in Tests. He will not be fazed by either the occasion or the stage, since he has already got a taste of international cricket.