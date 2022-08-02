3 reasons why R Ashwin might be a surprise pick for the T20 World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin could be expected to feature when India name the squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. He is one of the more dependable veterans in the side and will be crucial to the country's title aspirations.

The spinner has the numbers to show for his addition as well. In the 54 T20Is he's played, he's bagged 64 wickets at an average of 21.12 and an economy rate of 6.79. This is certainly good enough to find a place in the playing XI.

With the Asia Cup and a series of games to be played before the T20 World Cup, the think-tank will be keen to add him to the side.

He could be a surprise pick for the marquee event despite the options India can use. We look at three reasons why.

#1 R Ashwin has reinvented himself in the shorter format

R Ashwin has been India's go-to tweaker in Tests. However, he has added more teeth to his game by including a string of variations that still makes him a force to reckon with. The Chennai-born cricketer's guile and temperament make him one of the more prized inclusions in the squad.

Adding to this is the wealth of experience he brings to the squad. He has a solid voice in the dressing room and will be a valuable addition if picked.

#2 Handy with the bat

R Ashwin is no slouch with the bat as he can put the long handle to more than just good use. He added a new dimension to his game when he batted at the top of the order for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. In those few outings, he has seen runs in quick and explosive fashion proving he can bat.

His ability to read the situation also makes him the sort of player who can drop anchor and thread the gaps for singles. This will add depth to the Indian batting lineup, which would be a big advantage in the World Cup.

#3 Can pick wickets irrespective of conditions

The veteran bowler who promises returns irrespective of the country and the conditions he plays in. His bag of tricks always seems to have something new to suit the conditions he plays in and make a game out of it.

This shows his versatility and the experience playing across the world. With Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal in the mix, adding Ashwin to the fold just makes them a deadly trio to deal with.

