India's soul-wrenching loss in the final of the 2023 World Cup seems to be the end of what has been a rollercoaster ride for Rahul Dravid as the coach of the team.

It was the last match for India with Rahul Dravid as head coach for the side in accordance with his contract.

According to reports, the legendary batter, whose two-year contract ended with the conclusion of the World Cup, has decided not to continue as the head coach of the Indian team and has communicated the same to the BCCI.

Many reports also suggest that Dravid might get replaced by his friend and former Indian batter, VVS Laxman. The latter has served as the head coach of a second-string Indian team in the absence of Dravid and in other instances as well.

Though Laxman's credentials as head coach of the senior team are yet to be tested, it's also a fact that the absence of Dravid in the management might not be a good idea considering the upcoming tournaments.

In this article, we will discuss some of the reasons why the exit of Rahul Dravid as the Indian team's head coach might not be a great idea.

3 reasons why Rahul Dravid's exit as head coach would be bad for India

#3 Almost won a World Cup

India under Rohit Sharma dominated the entire 2023 World Cup like no other, with them being way ahead in terms of meticulous planning and execution on the field.

And a rare bad day at the office doesn't change the fact that Rahul Dravid, the coach in the background, was doing fabulous work, giving each of the players a specific job for each phase of the game.

Even when Hardik Pandya got injured, he didn't panic nor did he deviate from the original plan. And that has to be the hallmark of his coaching tenure.

#2 Knows the players inside out

With the T20 World Cup months away, changing the coach might not be a feasible idea for the team.

Dravid, who knows the strengths and weaknesses of each of the players inside out, would have greatly benefited the team with his work on them.

A new coach would have to start from scratch to gel with the side, having proper communication and coordination in terms of role clarity and the team's requirements.

#1 Break on 'Vision'

As a coach, Dravid's visions for the team might not get fulfilled with him leaving the side.

With the upcoming India tour of South Africa in the World Test Championship cycle, the team, which seems to be going through the transition phase, needed Dravid in its dressing room dearly.

The 50-year-old has a knack for creating players out of youngsters, like we have seen him do in the U-19 level, where many of the current generation of IPL stars are his findings. It would thus have been a great idea for Dravid to nurture the next batch for the national side.