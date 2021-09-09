3 reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin was picked in India's T20 World Cup squad

Ravichandran Ashwin last played a T20I for India in July 2017, and finds himself on the bench during the ongoing Test series against England despite being arguably the best red-ball spinner in the world.

But in a move that has pleased the majority of fans, Ashwin has earned a shock recall to the shortest-format side for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Picked among a five-member spin contingent, the veteran is expected to contribute heavily in the UAE.

Here are three reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin was picked in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

#3 India might need Ravichandran Ashwin's experience in the T20 World Cup

Over the course of 236 international games, Ravichandran Ashwin has played in a variety of conditions and environments. A veteran of the Indian Premier League and an integral part of India's victories in the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, he has a truckload of experience.

Other spinners in the squad like Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel have rarely played for India in international cricket. While Chakravarthy and Chahar have made their debuts over the last two years, Axar has played only 12 T20Is despite debuting back in 2015.

As a seasoned campaigner, Ashwin will be crucial to India's chances in the T20 World Cup. Even if he doesn't make the playing XI, his input from the sidelines could prove to be a telling factor.

#2 Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2021

During India's practice game against County Select XI ahead of the ongoing five-Test series against England, Washington Sundar suffered a finger injury that has seen him ruled out of several assignments. Apart from the England series, the all-rounder will also miss the second phase of IPL 2021.

Sundar has been a key component of the Indian T20I side for a few years now, and he will be missed in the UAE. But in his absence, India need a bowler who is not only an off-spinner but also capable of bowling in the difficult stages of the innings.

Ashwin fits the bill perfectly. The 34-year-old has frequently bowled in the powerplay, offers some batting depth and turns the ball away from the left-hander. With almost every top team boasting at least a couple of southpaws, having an off-spinner is a must.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin is still a world-class T20 bowler

Ravichandran Ashwin has a stellar T20I record, although he hasn't featured for India in the format in over four years. In 46 matches, he has scalped 52 wickets at an economy rate of 6.97, with two four-wicket hauls to his name.

Ashwin is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, with 139 wickets at an economy rate of 6.9, and has been a regular feature in his franchises' success in the league. A bowler with a bagful of variations and an uncanny ability to pick up key wickets while keeping the runs down, he could prove to be one of India's best performers in the T20 World Cup.

A world-class T20 bowler who can make the most out of any situation he's thrown in, Ashwin could be India's trump card in the UAE.

