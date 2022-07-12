3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja is undroppable in SENA countries

What makes Ravindra Jadeja so great? Is it his ability to make the most difficult catches look easy? Or is it because he can switch gears depending on the situation while batting?

The Saurashtra player has hit a rich vein of form in recent times and has been instrumental in some of Team India's most memorable wins across all formats.

Most recently, Jadeja played a masterful knock of 104 off 194 balls against a quality English bowling attack during the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston. It was his third Test hundred overall and his second this year.

The SENA countries comprising South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia are considered some of the best teams in the sport. For India to defeat them in their respective backyards, Ravindra Jadeja has to play an important role.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three reasons why Jadeja can't be dropped in SENA countries.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja is a vital lower-order batter

Jadeja can swing the willow and he can swing it well. The ace all-rounder is an explosive batter and has played quite a few memorable knocks in the past, many of which have come in the SENA countries.

He was the top scorer in the first T20I match against England at Edgbaston last week (July 9). Batting first, India were in a spot of bother, losing five wickets for 89 runs. That's when Jadeja rose to the occasion and went after the England bowlers.

He scored a quickfire 46 off just 29 balls, including five boundaries. Thanks to his finishing prowess in the death overs, the Men in Blue could register a competitive total of 170 on board for the loss of eight wickets.

Match Info @KALYAMPUDI1

Result : India won by 49 runs

India Innings : 170/8(20)

Ravindra Jadeja - 46* | Chris Jordan - 4/27

England Innings : 121/10(17)

Moeen Ali - 35 | Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3/15

#2 He is a partnership breaker

Unlike conventional finger spinners like compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja isn't a big turner of the ball. That being said, he bowls faster than most spinners and also bowls wicket-to-wicket, thus making life hard for the batters.

Additionally, on green tracks like the ones usually found in some of the SENA countries, the Saurashtra all-rounder can come in handy with his pace by bowling into the batter, thereby curtailing the flow of runs.

According to Harsha Bhogle, it's difficult for batters to read Jadeja's variations from the point of release, especially on turning tracks. Elaborating on his point further, the ace cricket commentator had said:

"There is no perceptible change in Jadeja's release between the one that turns and the other that goes straight through. That is why he is such a threat on a turning track."

#3 Provides balance to the team

Over the last few years, Team India have registered some memorable wins overseas, especially in the SENA countries. Much of it has been possible because of India's quick bowlers who have exploited the pitches to their advantage.

Since 2014, the Men in Blue have often gone with a more aggressive bowling setup, playing five bowlers and six batters in the SENA countries.

One of the prime reasons the management hasn't faced a selection conundrum with the aforementioned setup is the presence of Ravindra Jadeja in the ranks. The Saurashtra cricketer's availability adds a balance to the playing XI, which is crucial in SENA countries.

While his ability to wield the willow gives the team an extra batter, his prowess with the ball makes him a frontline spinner who can also chip in with important wickets.

