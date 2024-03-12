3 reasons why Rishabh Pant is the missing piece in India's T20 World Cup jigsaw

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made headlines after being cleared by the BCCI's medical team to play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season.

This news comes after the 26-year-old spent fourteen intense months in rehabilitation and recovery when he sustained multiple injuries in a near-fatal car crash in December 2022.

This is good news for Indian cricket fans, as it also opens the door for Pant to be a part of the national team in the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be played in June this year.

We look at three reasons why Pant is the missing piece in India's T20 World Cup jigsaw:

#1 He can provide lower-order ammunition

In case India chooses to play Pant in the middle or lower order, he can come in and play his shots with carefree abandon, as he has done throughout his career.

With the openers and batters in the top order confident enough to play their shots and build a run rate that is conducive for those who follow, Pant will be the right man to take up the mantle. He has the ability to hit the ball a long way and clear the ropes comfortably.

Pant will come in handy for India when he comes up against bowlers in the slog overs and tries to get some quick runs.

#2 His being a left-hander helps

The biggest advantage that Pant offers to India is his being a left-hander in a right-hander-dominated batting lineup. Every time that he walks out to bat, opposition bowlers will have to change their lines and captains will have to alter their field setups.

This will come in handy for both Pant and India as the former will benefit with some loose and wayward bowling that is bound to happen when batters change over. This variety that Pant offers will, in turn, help India.

#3 His wicketkeeping skills will be needed

Although Jitesh Sharma and KL Rahul were picked as the specialist wicketkeepers for India when Pant was not available, the latter's return to the squad will give the country a big boost behind the stumps.

Admittedly, Pant was not the most technical of wicketkeepers when he first burst onto the scene. However, his hard work over the years has made big improvements in his game.

The Delhi 'keeper has done exceptionally well against spinners, in particular, and his skills will be needed badly by India in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

