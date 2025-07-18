3 reasons why Rishabh Pant must play as a specialist batter in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is dealing with a finger injury that prevented him from taking the gloves in the third Test against England at Lord's. However, the 27-year-old batted in both innings without seemingly any trouble, scoring a valuable 74 in the first innings.

While Dhruv Jurel took over the wicketkeeping duties for most of the Lord's Test, India are in a conundrum as far as picking Pant for the crucial fourth Test is concerned. Trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five series, the visitors are in a must-win situation entering the fourth Test at Manchester, starting July 23.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes the management must not pick Pant as a specialist batter if he is still carrying a finger injury.

"I don't think he should go in as a specialist batter if he can't keep because he will have to field. If he fields, that will be worse. With the gloves at least there is some protection. Without gloves, if he gets something that stings in there, then it won't be very good. It'll only worsen the injury," he said (via ICC).

Shastri added:

"You've got to see if it is a break. If it is a break or a fracture, then he rather rests it and comes fully fit at The Oval. He won't get a substitute now. Now they'll know that he has been injured. When you pick the team for the next Test, he'll have to keep and he'll have to bat. He can't do one of the two."

While Shastri's remarks feel reasonable, the series scoreline, among other reasons, warrants Pant's presence in the lineup, even if just a specialist batter, for the crucial fourth Test.

On that note, let us look at three key reasons why Rishabh Pant must play as a specialist batter, if need be, in the fourth England Test.

#1 Rishabh Pant's batting form and overall pedigree in England

While Indian skipper Shubman Gill has dominated the limelight with his record-breaking performances in the ongoing England series, Rishabh Pant hasn't been far behind. The 27-year-old started the tour with twin centuries in the first Test at Leeds, becoming only the second wicketkeeper to score centuries in each innings of a Test.

In the process, Pant also became India's leading centurion in Tests among designated wicketkeepers. The southpaw continued his rollicking form in India's massive 336-run win in the second Test with a game-changing 65 in the second innings.

Pant was on his way to a third century in the series in the recent Lord's before running himself out on 74. With 425 runs at an average of over 20, he is the second leading run-scorer in the series.

Furthermore, Pant has often been at his best in challenging English conditions, evidenced by his overall Test average of over 42 in 12 matches in the UK. The combination of experience, performances in these conditions, and current form makes Pant's presence as a batter invaluable to the Indian side.

#2 The Karun Nair factor aids Rishabh Pant's inclusion as a specialist batter

It is a no-brainer that including Rishabh Pant as a specialist batter will mean Dhruv Jurel will have to replace one of the other batters or all-rounders in India's playing XI. While such moves generally affect overall team balance, Team India need not worry about such consequences in this case.

The returning Karun Nair has endured a torrid England tour thus far, averaging under 22 in six innings. Hence, Jurel can be a straight replacement for Nair from the Lord's Test, with the rest of the side remaining the same.

However, who bats at No. 3 could become a dilemma, considering Gill's historic performances in the series at No. 4. Yet, it would not be far-fetched to move him up a spot or have one of Pant or Jurel batting at No. 3 for a one-off match.

#3 Rishabh Pant adds much-needed dynamism in an otherwise one-dimensional batting lineup

Rishabh Pant's attacking instincts have pegged England back several times in the series [Credit: Getty]

Rishabh Pant offers something no other middle-order Indian batter can, which is creating fear in the opposition. The left-hander possesses the rare ability to take the game away from England in quick time, thanks to his dynamic strokeplay and will to improvise.

In a lineup filled with classical and orthodox Test batters like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar, Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two who offer much-needed variety.

With Jaiswal opening the batting, Pant's presence in the middle-order will be crucial for India to unsettle the England bowlers. Furthermore, his strike rate of almost 79 means even an hour at the crease could help India break free and push for a win with the game in the balance.

