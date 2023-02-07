3 reasons why Rohit Sharma could define India's Test series against Australia

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will be keen to make a big impact as both batter and leader during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The much-hyped four-match Test series will begin with the opening Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

Rohit will be playing in his first Test since the game against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in March 2022. He missed the rescheduled Test against England in Birmingham as he tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the game. The right-handed batter picked up an injury during the ODI series in Bangladesh and subsequently missed out on the two-match Test series towards the end of 2022.

The Nagpur Test will be the 35-year-old’s first red-ball clash against Australia in India. Rohit has played seven Tests against the Aussies so far, with all of them coming Down Under. In these games, he has scored 408 runs at an average of 31.38, with a best of 63*.

While Rohit will be keen to improve his Test numbers against the Aussies, we look at three reasons why his performances could define India's fortunes against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#1 Rohit Sharma can set the tone with his aggressive stroke play

The Indian captain has a wide array of strokes. Pic: Getty Images

Rohit played only two Test matches in 2022, scoring 90 runs, with a best of 46. Both games came against Sri Lanka in March. However, he displayed terrific form with the bat in red-ball cricket in 2021. In 11 matches, he hammered 906 runs at an average of 47.68, with two hundreds.

What Rohit does when he gets going is score at a swift pace, even in Tests. He has all the strokes in the book to dominate Australian bowlers in home conditions. As such, if he is in the zone, he can set the tone for India at the top of the order.

One of his best Test knocks came against England in Chennai in February 2021. On a turning track, he scored 161 at a strike rate of nearly 70 in India’s first-innings total of 329. The hundred allowed India to dominate the Test, which they went on to win by 317 runs.

The hosts will be looking forward to some similar performances from Rohit in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With Shubman Gill still finding his feet in Test cricket, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli searching for red-ball form and Rishabh Pant unavailable, there will be additional responsibility on the Indian captain to lead from the front with the willow.

#2 He has an exceptional home record

The opener averages over 70 at home. Pic: Getty Images

As mentioned earlier, Rohit does not possess a great Test record against Australia. However, he has produced exceptional numbers at home in red-ball cricket. The Indian opener will be keen to live up to his reputation. If he does that, he will put India in a position to dictate terms

In 20 home Tests, Rohit has smashed 1760 runs at an average of 73.33, with seven hundreds. He has an excellent record as an opener as well in Test matches played at home. In 11 games, he has notched up 991 runs at an average of 66.06, with four hundreds, including a best of 212.

If the right-handed batter can match his impressive numbers at home in the four-match Test series against Australia, there is a pretty good chance of India doing well against the Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#3 The skipper will need to be spot-on with his tactics

The Indian team during the Test series against Sri Lanka. Pic: BCCI

Not only as a batter, but Rohit’s role will be extremely crucial as captain as well in the Test series against Australia. He will have to be at his tactical best since he cannot allow the game to slip away at any cost.

After all, India need a comprehensive 4-0 or 3-1 win to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the second time in a row.

Even if India decide to go in for turning pitches, that merely cannot guarantee victory. From team selection, particularly slow-bowling options, to optimum utilization of resources, Rohit will have to be on his toes as a leader. Every move of his will be scrutinized closely.

While Rohit has plenty of experience captaining in limited overs games, both for India and at the franchise level, he has only led the country in two Tests so far. It thus goes without saying that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be one of Rohit's sternest tests as captain.

