The India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just a couple of days away now. As always, the build-up to the Test series has been intense, with plenty of chatter from both sides. While some former Australians have opened up about the pitches to expect in India, there have also been some interesting predictions that have been made.

India have emerged victorious in the last three Border-Gavaskar Trophy tussles. During Australia’s previous visit to India in 2016-17, the hosts recovered from a 0-1 deficit to clinch the series 2-1. Then, under Virat Kohli, India famously registered their maiden Test series triumph Down Under during the 2018-19 tour.

Team India repeated their heroics in 2020-21 in Australia. After being embarrassed in Adelaide (36 all-out), they registered iconic wins in Melbourne and Brisbane to claim the series 2-1.

With the latest series being played at home, India are expected to be the favorites. But injuries to key players on both sides could have an impact.

Here’s a lowdown on what is being said and expected about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Ian Healy bashed for ‘unfair’ pitch talk

Former Aussie keeper-batter Ian Healy. Pic: Getty Images

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy recently made a controversial statement on the nature of Indian pitches.

Speaking on 'SENQ Breakfast', he opined that the hosts would perform better on ‘unfair’ pitches. Healy said:

"I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, (that) probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way, late in the match ... we (Australia) win. I'm worried about (Mitchell) Starc and (Nathan) Lyon in the first Test ...

"If they're unfair wickets which I've seen in the last series, where balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one, I think India play those conditions better than us."

Healy’s bizarre comments were met with some backlash. Former India coach John Wright tweeted that the home teams have the right to prepare pitches that suit them. He said:

"Countries playing at home are entitled to produce pitches to suit their own team. That's not unfair it's what makes Test cricket great #INDvsAUS #ianhealy.”

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt slammed Healy and pointed out that when subcontinent teams travel to Australia, they don't complain about the pitches. He stated:

“They don't say there's extra bounce in Perth and that it's unfair. There are different home conditions and you have to get used to those. Teams face difficulties in Perth, likewise, they also face problems against spin. So, you shouldn't talk about what's fair or unfair. The pitch is giving results.

"Ye aadat bhi hai. Unko samajh naa aaye toh fair nahi hota (It's their habit. If the pitch is difficult to play and they fail to understand it, they call it unfair)."

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad posted a sarcastic tweet and wrote:

"So Australia prepared unfair pitches against India in 2018-19 and 2020-21 to lose both test series at their home."

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Cricket.com @weRcricket



Who is your take on Healy's comment ahead of the series? 🤔



#INDvAUS | #BGT | #BorderGavaskarTrophy | #Cricket Ian Healy opined that Australia will have a good chance of beating India if they produce "fair wickets", but will falter on "unfair" conditions.Who is your take on Healy's comment ahead of the series? 🤔 Ian Healy opined that Australia will have a good chance of beating India if they produce "fair wickets", but will falter on "unfair" conditions.Who is your take on Healy's comment ahead of the series? 🤔#INDvAUS | #BGT | #BorderGavaskarTrophy | #Cricket https://t.co/ijfpSyRpfA So Australia prepared unfair pitches against India in 2018-19 and 2020-21 to lose both test series at their home . twitter.com/weRcricket/sta… So Australia prepared unfair pitches against India in 2018-19 and 2020-21 to lose both test series at their home . twitter.com/weRcricket/sta…

Wasim Jaffer chipped in on the debate and cheekily tweeted:

"Pretty sure India didn't prepare wickets in Australia in 2020-21 and 2018-19, Mr. Healy :) #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy."

Healy, 58, represented Australia in 119 Tests and 168 ODIs from 1988 to 1999.

India’s keeping and opening conundrum

KS Bharat (left) and Ishan Kishan

In Rishabh Pant’s absence, India will have to go in with either KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan as the keeper-batter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Most Indian experts reckon that Bharat should get the nod, even though Kishan seems to be a more like-for-like replacement for Pant. Former chief selector MSK Prasad, himself a keeper during his playing days, told The Telegraph:

“Bharat had been groomed and earmarked as India’s Test keeper since the time he played for India A. He tried to do his best in those matches and has done well overall in red-ball cricket. He has been waiting for his turn and it appears he’ll be getting it in the coming Test. As for Ishan, he needs to wait.”

KL Rahul’s name has also been thrown into the ring, but it’s unlikely that he will be given the gloves for the longer format.

Speaking of Rahul, there is debate over whether the in-form Shubman Gill should be picked as the opener ahead of him. Gill scored his maiden Test century in Bangladesh and has been in exceptional form in white-ball cricket. In contrast, Rahul had a forgettable 2022, managing only 57 runs in two Tests against Bangladesh, averaging under 15.

Despite his underwhelming returns, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan backed Rahul as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He told Star Sports:

“If you talk about Test matches, you have two openers who have scored runs in difficult conditions, scored runs in England and won matches for India there. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are there, so suddenly because Shubman Gill has scored runs in the T20 format, you cannot ask them to step aside and let him play. You need the stability.”

Abhijeet ♞ @TheYorkerBall A BCCI Official has said KL Rahul won't keep wickets, as he has had number of injuries in the last year or so, it's not ideal for him to keep wickets, Test requires specialist keepers and there are already two in KS Bharat & Ishan Kishan, so it's upto Team management. #INDvAUS A BCCI Official has said KL Rahul won't keep wickets, as he has had number of injuries in the last year or so, it's not ideal for him to keep wickets, Test requires specialist keepers and there are already two in KS Bharat & Ishan Kishan, so it's upto Team management. #INDvAUS https://t.co/iesHCEsoaR

Meanwhile, with Shreyas Iyer unavailable for the first Test, Rahul or Gill could occupy one of the middle-order slots in Nagpur, depending on who is picked as the opener. Alternatively, India can also explore the option of handing a red-ball debut to Suryakumar Yadav.

“Probably a 2-1 win for Australia” - Former cricketers make their prediction for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Indian players celebrate a wicket during the 2020-21 MCG Test. Pic: Getty Images

Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene is expecting a tough series between India and Australia. He, however, predicted a 2-1 scoreline for the Aussies, surprising quite a few people. Jayawardene told ICC:

“I think it's always going to be a great series. I think Indian conditions and how the Australian batsmen tackle that, they do have a really good bowling unit and how do the Indian batsmen tackle that … it depends on how each team starts the series and who's got that momentum. But it will be fascinating.

“It's difficult to predict, but being a Sri Lankan, I’m hoping that Australia can go all the way. Probably a 2-1 win for Australia, but it's going to be a tough one.”

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri has backed the hosts to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a two-match margin. According to Shastri, India have the resources to get the better of Australia and told Star Sports:

“As far as the series result goes, I think India should back themselves to win this series by a two-match margin. You're playing at home; you’ve got the bowlers for that. You’ve got the batting line-up as well. I think you’ve got to put pressure from Test match one.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvsaus Mahela Jayawardena predicts a 2-1 win for the Aussies Mahela Jayawardena predicts a 2-1 win for the Aussies 👀#CricketTwitter #indvsaus https://t.co/90WKIBn4gs

During the same discussion, Aussie legend Ian Chappell dismissed suggestions coming from some quarters in Australia that the visitors will begin as favorites. He gave India the upper hand but added that Australia must go in with the belief that they can win. Chappell told Star Sports:

“Those comments that are coming from Australia are based on how the Australian team performed at home. Playing well in Australia is a hell of a lot different to playing well in India.

"It’s going to start with India as favorites in the series. But that shouldn’t bother the Australian cricket team. That’s for other people to talk about and think about. They’ve got to go there thinking, they can win the series. If they are not thinking like that, then you’re going to be in big trouble."

Australia's previous Test series win in India came in 2004.

Mind games and Australia’s unique preparations to counter spin

The Aussies had a four-day spin camp in Alur. Pic: Louis Cameron/ Twitter

Even before Australia headed to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the mind games began. Steve Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald that the Aussies won’t be playing practice games in India as they are irrelevant. He explained:

“The last time we went I’m pretty sure we got served up a green-top (to practice on) and it was sort of irrelevant. We’re better off having our own nets and getting spinners in and bowling as much as they can… I think we’ve made the right decision to not play a tour match.”

The Aussies had a four-day camp in Alur on pitches resembling rank turners prepared by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) at the visitors’ request.

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1… Mahesh Pithiya grew up being called “Ashwin” owing to his uncanny impersonation of his idol @ashwinravi99 & he ended up ‘playing’ Ashwin for Australia in their first training session on tour & making a big impression on Steve Smith. Here’s how #IndvAus Mahesh Pithiya grew up being called “Ashwin” owing to his uncanny impersonation of his idol @ashwinravi99 & he ended up ‘playing’ Ashwin for Australia in their first training session on tour & making a big impression on Steve Smith. Here’s how #IndvAus cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1… https://t.co/BgNwOWGDC6

That’s not all. The Australian even hired the services of a young off-spinner from Baroda, Mahesh Pithiya, whose bowling action resembles Ravichandran Ashwin.

Aussie legend reckons India will be "vulnerable" in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

How much will Rishabh Pant’s absence hurt India? Pic: Getty Images

Former India coach and Aussie batting great Greg Chappell reckons that the visitors have a good chance of lifting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since India will be somewhat "vulnerable" due to the absence of key players like Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, who are unavailable due to injuries.

Expressing his thoughts in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald, Greg wrote:

“Australia can win this series. India are more vulnerable at home than they have been for some time due to injuries to key players like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. They will rely heavily on Virat Kohli.”

While Pant and Bumrah are unavailable (Bumrah could return for the last two Tests), Jadeja could make a comeback following his recovery from a knee injury.

Also Read: 5 unexpected players who turned into stars in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Poll : 0 votes