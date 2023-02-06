5 unexpected players who turned into stars in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is all set to get underway at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur from February 9. As has been the case with most battles between the two sides over the years, the upcoming Test series is also expected to be a close one.

India have emerged victorious in the last three Border-Gavaskar Trophy contests by an identical 2-1 margin. After coming from behind to clinch the 2016-17 series at home, India registered their maiden Test series triumph in Australia during the 2018-19 tour. The visitors won their second consecutive Test series Down Under during their previous visit in 2020-21.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy rivalry between India and Australia kicked off in 1996 with a one-off Test. India have won the series nine times, while the Aussies have emerged victorious five times. The 2003-04 series in Australia ended in a draw.

While legends like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Glenn McGrath, and Ricky Ponting have dominated the Border-Gavaskar Trophy over the years, there have been some memorable performances that were rather unexpected.

As we move towards the latest tussle between India and Australia, we look back at five unexpected star turns in the series.

#1 Nayan Mongia (152)

Former India keeper-batter Nayan Mongia. Pic: Getty Images

The first-ever Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a one-off Test played in Delhi in October 1996. Former India keeper-batter Nayan Mongia was the Player of the Match for his gritty 152 off 366 balls. Australia batted first after winning the toss and were held to 182 as Anil Kumble claimed 4/63.

In response, Mongia’s knock saw India post 361. Opening the innings, he batted for 497 minutes, hitting 18 fours and a six before being bowled by Paul Reiffel. Mongia and Sourav Ganguly (66 off 154) added 131 runs for the second wicket to lay a strong foundation for India.

Kumble claimed a five-fer in the second innings as the Aussies were bundled out for 234. Chasing 56, India lost Mongia for a duck to Reiffel, but Ganguly (21*) and Mohammad Azharuddin (21*) guided the hosts to a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

#2 Ajit Agarkar (6/41)

Ajit Agarkar celebrates a wicket during the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Adelaide. Pic: Getty Images

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar had an impressive ODI career, claiming 288 wickets in 191 matches. Despite his obvious talent, he could never quite ace in Tests. In 26 games for India in the red-ball format, he managed only 58 wickets at a poor average of 47.32.

Agarkar’s only five-wicket haul in Tests came in India’s iconic win over Australia in Adelaide during the 2003-04 tour. Double hundreds from Ricky Ponting (242) and Rahul Dravid (233) saw both Australia and India post 500-plus scores in their first innings.

The game was effectively reduced to a second-innings tussle. Agarkar, however, stunned Australia with a high-quality exhibition of pace bowling. He dismissed Justin Langer, Ponting, and Simon Katich before running through the Australian tail.

The hosts were all-out for 196 as Agarkar finished with excellent figures of 6/41. Chasing 230, Dravid (72*) guided India home to a hard-fought four-wicket win.

#3 Jason Krejza (8/215 & 4/143)

Jason Krejza appeals for a wicket during the 2008 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Nagpur. Pic: Getty Images

Former Australian off-spinner Jason Krejza had a bittersweet Test debut in Nagpur in November 2008. He picked up 12 wickets in the match but also went for plenty of runs.

India decided to bat first after winning the toss in the fourth Test of the series. After Shane Watson broke the opening stand of 98 runs, Krejza dismissed Rahul Dravid (0) and Virender Sehwag (66) in quick succession.

Tendulkar (109) and Laxman (64), however, added 146 runs for the third wicket. Krejza broke the stand by dismissing Laxman. Ganguly (85) and MS Dhoni (56) also played impressive knocks. Again, it was the Aussie offie who broke through for the visitors. Krejza also ran through the lower order to finish with figures of 8/215. However, India put up 441 on the board.

Australia responded with 355 courtesy of a Simon Katich ton. Krejza picked up another four-fer to finish with 12 for the match as India made 295 in their second innings. Krejza’s efforts went in vain though as Australia went down by 172 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy contest.

Despite Australia’s loss, Krejza was named Player of the Match. His match figures of 12/358 are the fifth-best ever on Test debut.

#4 Steve O'Keefe (6/35 & 6/35)

Australian left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe. Pic: Getty Images

Australia began their previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India with a thumping 333-run win in Pune. Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe was the architect behind Australia’s triumph, registering identical figures of 6/35 in both innings on a turning surface.

The Aussies were bowled out for 260 in their first innings after winning the toss and batting first. However, O'Keefe stunned India and needed only 13.1 overs to claim six wickets. He dismissed KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, and Wriddhiman Saha before running through the Indian tail. India were skittled out for 105 in 40.1 overs.

A second-innings hundred from Steve Smith saw Australia set a target of 441 for the hosts. India stumbled again in an embarrassing fashion against O'Keefe. He sent back Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rahane, Saha, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Nathan Lyon claimed the other four wickets as India were bundled out for 107 in 33.5 overs. India, however, fought back brilliantly to win two of the next three Tests and clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#5 Shardul Thakur (3/94, 4/61 & 67)

Shardul Thakur during the 2020-21 Brisbane Test. Pic: Getty Images

The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia will be remembered for unsung Indian players putting their hands up and delivering a victory for the ages. The visitors were handicapped by injuries right from the first Test in Adelaide.

By the time the series headed to the decider at The Gabba, India were forced to go in with a highly inexperienced bowling attack led by Mohammed Siraj, who himself had made his Test debut earlier in the same series!

All-rounder Shardul Thakur was among the unexpected heroes for India at the Gabba. He claimed 3/94 in Australia’s first innings as the visitors were held to 369, despite Marnus Labuschagne’s 108.

In their first innings, India were struggling at 186/6. Thakur (67 off 115 balls), however, added 123 runs for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar (62) in a fine rescue act. India finished with a credible 336.

Thakur delivered with the ball again in the second innings, claiming 4/61. He got some crucial scalps of Marcus Harris, Cameron Green, and Tim Paine. Mohammed Siraj then picked up a memorable five-fer, after which Rishabh Pant led India to a historic win.

