3 unique tricks by Australian cricketers to tackle the Indian challenge 

Australia are currently in India for the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins with the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 9. While the visiting side will not be playing any practice matches ahead of the Test series, they are in Alur for a four-day training camp.

Three pitches, resembling the turning tracks expected during the Test series, have been prepared in the middle of the main ground in Alur by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on request by the Australian team.

That’s not all, the Aussies have also flown in young Baroda off-spinner Mahesh Pithiya and their batters have been practicing against him since his bowling action resembles Ravichandran Ashwin.

Before the Aussies headed to India, they had a short camp at home where one of the pitches at Bon Andrews Oval in Sydney was scuffed up to try and replicate Indian conditions.

Knowing how challenging it is to beat India in Test matches, Australia have often tried to adopt unorthodox methods to try and prepare for the big clash.

Here’s a look at some interesting tricks adopted by Aussie cricketers to take on the Indian challenge.

#1 A spin camp that changed Matthew Hayden’s career

Former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden. Pic: Getty Images

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden resurrected his international career during the iconic Test series in India in 2001. Although the Aussies went down 1-2, Hayden stood out for the visitors, smashing more than 500 runs in the three-match series.

The southpaw’s preparation had its roots in a spin camp, mentored by Indian legends Bishen Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna, which he had attended in 1999 in Chennai. Revealing the details, Hayden was quoted as saying in an ESPNcricinfo report:

"It [the spin camp] was a very important camp. Based on that experience I was able to formulate a gameplan and batting strategy. Importantly, I came to understand the mindset of a spinner. I practised a variety of shots, tried out lots of options and developed my game against spin.”

Prasanna recalled how they trained a young Hayden to improve his skills against spin. He commented:

"We told him, either you take the ball on the full or wait. And we also talked about his sweep shot. Some batsmen usually take the left leg out and expose the middle stump. We asked Hayden to get in line a bit more before he plays that shot forcefully. He was obviously a very keen student."

Hayden later requested the curator at the Allan Border Field in Queensland to replicate Indian conditions for practice just ahead of the 2001 India tour. The rest is history.

#2 Australia’s trip to Dubai ahead of the 2017 tour

Australia lost their previous series in India 1-2. Pic: Getty Images

Australia spent some time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the 2017 tour of India to try and prepare for the sub-continent challenge.

The Test team trained on pitches made from Pakistani soil at the state-of-the-art ICC Academy in Dubai in their attempt to try and replicate spinning conditions in India. Cricket Australia (CA) told Fairfax Media about the preparations:

“What they can do in Dubai is do a lot of different preparation with different types of pitches. The ICC have done a really good job where they’ll have different pitches of the cities.”

Australia stunned India in the first Test of the 2017 series as left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe claimed 12 wickets in Ranchi. However, the hosts fought back strongly to clinch the series by a 2-1 margin. Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Series for claiming 25 wickets at an average of 18.56.

#3 Can Marnus ace the Ashwin challenge?

Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates getting the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne during the 2020 MCG Test. Pic: Getty Images

The build-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy started much before Australia landed in India for the upcoming series. Last month, prolific Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne revealed that he has made some changes to his game to tackle the threat of off-spinner Ashwin.

The No.1-ranked Test batter was the leading run-getter during India’s tour of Australia in 2019-20. He scored 426 runs in four matches at an average of 53.25. However, the 28-year-old was troubled by Ashwin on a few occasions and the Indian off-spinner also dismissed him twice. Speaking of his preparations for the battle against Ashwin in India, Labuschagne told cricket.com.au:

"I've changed some of my game because of what I've heard about Ashwin and how he bowled to me. I've adapted my game to try and foil a few of his ideas and ways he goes about it. It's going to be a lovely game of chess and I can't wait for it.

"I've already thought about my plans, so now it's just about executing. Finding out, 'That works, that doesn't work. How can that part of my game fit in?', and just piece the puzzle together."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau How are the Aussies preparing for @ashwinravi99 ahead of their upcoming Test series with India? Well, they've only gone and flown in a near carbon copy of the star off-spinner as a net bowler | #INDvAUS How are the Aussies preparing for @ashwinravi99 ahead of their upcoming Test series with India? Well, they've only gone and flown in a near carbon copy of the star off-spinner as a net bowler | #INDvAUS https://t.co/l9IPv6i43j

Labuschagne is one of the key members of the Aussie Test squad. In 33 matches, he has 3150 runs to his name at an average of 59.43, with 10 hundreds and 14 fifties. However, he is yet to play a Test match in India.

Also Read: India vs Australia 2023: 3 key factors that could determine the winner of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Poll : 0 votes