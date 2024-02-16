3 reasons why Sarfaraz Khan can be the next big thing in international cricket

Sarfaraz Khan, who made his debut for India in the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, wowed the world with a splendid 66 he scored after coming in to bat.

Sarfaraz showed glimpses of why he is so highly rated by those who have seen him on the domestic circuit and proved why he deserves to be selected. The 26-year-old had scored plenty of runs in the Ranji Trophy over the last few seasons and earned his spot in India's playing XI. His performance with the bat also promised much.

In this listicle, we look at three reasons why Sarfaraz Khan could be the next big thing in international cricket.

#1 Sarfaraz Khan has shown early promise

Sarfaraz Khan has shown a lot of early promise with the stellar 66 he scored against England in the first innings of the third Test in Rajkot. The Mumbai batter, who was waiting in the wings for a long time, showcased that he had it in him to make it big on the international stage.

He became a behemoth in domestic cricket over the last few seasons for Mumbai and virtually broke the door down with the weight of his runs. When he made the step up to Test cricket, he did not get fazed or nervous. He soaked in the pressure calmly and showcased his wares.

#2 He has all the shots in the book

Sarfaraz Khan celebrating his half-century.

What makes Sarfaraz stand out from his competitors is that he has all the shots in the book. He is just as good in T20 cricket as he is in red-ball cricket. His exploits with the bat in the IPL have shown that he can take on any bowler in the world without caring much for his reputation.

With the ability to play any shot in the book in his pocket, Sarfaraz is bound to become one of the biggest stars on the international stage.

#3 He has the temperament to play long innings

Apart from having the ability to play long innings, Sarfaraz Khan also possesses the temperament to dig deep and play long innings in red-ball cricket. He earned his fame by playing such long knocks in the Ranji Trophy over the past few seasons.

Having done his apprenticeship in domestic cricket, the 26-year-old is now prepared to take his game to the next level on the international stage; he is primed to become one of the best in the business.

The hunger for scoring big runs lies deep within Sarfaraz and if he can make the most of it, he will surely become the next big thing in international cricket.

