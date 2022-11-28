Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer has been a consistent performer in the 50-over format. Since making his debut in December 2017, he has scored 1,379 runs in 31 innings, at an average of 49.25 and a strike rate of 98.85.

Iyer has scored two centuries and 13 half-centuries in his ODI career so far, which speaks about his consistency in the format. He has stepped up against big teams as well, which is always a challenge in the initial phase of international cricket.

This makes Iyer a strong contender to be part of the Indian team when it plays in the 2023 ODI World Cup next year. On that note, here are the three primary reasons why the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper deserves to bat at number 4 for India in that tournament.

#1 In-form batter

Shreyas Iyer has made the most of the opportunities he has received over the years. However, he suffered a shoulder injury in March 2021, which derailed his career to quite an extent. Iyer, once a starter in the playing XI, had to compete with talented middle-order batsmen like Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav.

Since his return to the format, his record has been exceptional. He has scored 566 runs in 11 innings at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 97 in 2022. After a bad start to the year against South Africa (away), he performed well against West Indies (home and away) and South Africa (home).

His defining innings this year was 113* off 111 deliveries against the Proteas in Ranchi. Chasing a stiff target of 279 against a quality South African attack (Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj), he brought forward his A game.

#2 Strong vs spin bowling

One of the most solid arguments in Shreyas Iyer's favour is that he is a very good player of spin. Since the 2023 World Cup will be played in India, it is an extremely important skill to have for any middle-order batter.

Iyer's overall record against spin reads - 520 runs at an average of 87 and a strike rate of 105. This shows us that he can preserve his wickets and dominate spin bowlers on a regular basis.

He has scored over 50 runs each against three spinners without being dismissed - Roston Chase (78), Mitchell Santner (55) and SS Pathirana (54).

#3 Shreyas Iyer can construct an innings according to the game situation

Shreyas Iyer against New Zealand in ODIs:



- 103 (107).

- 52 (57).

- 62 (63).

- 80 (76).



- 297 runs at an average of 74.25 and 98 Strike Rate with 4 consecutive fifties.

Shreyas Iyer's batting style is very conventional, especially in 50-over cricket. He has the perfect tempo when it comes to constructing an ODI innings, which is impactful for the team's cause as a number 4 or 5 batter.

Iyer has scored crucial runs at a high strike rate on quite a few occasions. The most notable one was the half-century he scored against South Africa this October, in the Lucknow ODI.

He brought up a 50 off just 37 deliveries when the required run rate was above 8 runs an over, after three early wickets fell and Ishan Kishan struggled in the middle.

Although he would have ideally wanted to carry on and win the game for India, the innings definitely gave us a glimpse of how he approached a tricky situation.

He has also anchored the innings well - both batting first and in run-chases. Undoubtedly, Shreyas Iyer has the potential to have a good career as an ODI batter.

