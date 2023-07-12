3 reasons why Shubman Gill at number 3 for Tests vs WI is the right move

The impending Test debut of Yashasvi Jaiswal has led to a change in India's usual opening partnership. Shubman Gill is now slated to bat at No.3 in the first Test against West Indies, which is scheduled to begin in Dominica on Wednesday.

For a while now, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have formed the opening duo for India. However, in the upcoming match in the Caribbean, it will be Jaiswal who will join the Indian captain in opening the innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara is not part of the squad and hence, this new role for Gill could mark the beginning of a new roadmap for the right-hander. He will be put to the test by the West Indies bowling unit and will be looking forward to ace the challenge.

Here we take a look at three reasons why Shubman Gill at number three for Tests vs WI is the right move:

#3 India get a left-right opening combination

Rohit Sharma will have a new opening partner

After Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, India have largely gone ahead with two right-handers as openers in Test cricket. Shikhar Dhawan briefly took up the mantle as an opener, but now with Yashasvi Jaiswal making it to the team, it will be a great opportunity for India to find a new match-winning combination.

Captain Rohit Sharma sounded hopeful and expressed his aspirations that this new combination could be a lasting strategy. He acknowledged the team's desperate need for a left-handed batsman and highlighted the acquisition of Jaiswal in fulfilling that requirement. With Gill sliding down the order, the balance of the batting order looks just about right on paper.

#2 Ability to counter-attack

Shubman Gill has the ability to counter-attack

All the successful Test teams of the past have had a clutch No. 3 batter. This player should have the ability to enter the game after an early dismissal, yet possesses the fearlessness to initiate a counterattack once they find their rhythm. This strategic approach has the potential to unsettle the opposing team, which may anticipate a more cautious response.

In his short career so far, Shubman Gill has shown the virtue to shift the pressure with his counter-attacking strokeplay. He prefers conventional strokes, a trait that will come in handy when the conditions are tricky and since he has shown a penchant to feast on fast bowling, this move to play him at number three makes all the more sense.

#1 Ability to set the pattern of play

Shubman Gill has the game to set the pace of the innings

Shubman Gill is being looked at as the next big batting superstar. In his short international career, he has always looked to dictate terms. Another trait that a solid number three batter should possess.

The role of a proficient No. 3 batter extends beyond conforming to established patterns; they have the opportunity to establish their own style of play. It is often more challenging to come in at an early stage of the game when the team has lost only one wicket rather than three.

Additionally, there is the expectation that the No. 3 batter may face the second ball of the innings. If one is not mentally prepared to face this challenge when the team is at 0 for 1, it suggests that they are not in the right mindset to occupy the first drop position.

Gill has had success had the number three and four positions in the domestic circuit and he looks to be at ease in the middle order.

