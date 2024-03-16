3 reasons why Sobhana Asha must receive an India callup

Sobhana Asha bowled one of the best 20th overs in recent T20 history in the Women's Premier League Eliminator 2024 on Friday, March 15. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Mumbai Indians, she defended 12 runs off the last six balls to help RCB qualify for their first-ever WPL final.

Going up against a well-set Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar, Asha started the over with a full delivery outside off. Pooja was deceived by the flight and she only managed a single off the first ball. On the next delivery, Kerr stepped out and smacked the ball towards long-off, but only got another single.

With the equation down to 10 off four, Vastrakar tried for a big shot on the third ball, but could not connect well enough and only earned two runs. She charged on the next ball, only to miss the ball outside off and get out stumped.

New batter Amanjot Kaur failed to read Sobhana Asha's leg-spin as well and edged the fifth ball for a single. Kerr was on strike with seven runs needed off one ball. The MI batter only got a leading edge off the flighted delivery from the RCB leg-spinner, which gave her one run.

This game established Sobhana Asha as a big match player who can deliver under pressure. In this listicle, we will look at the three reasons why the BCCI selection committee should hand her an India callup soon.

#1 Sobhana Asha can bowl in the death overs

Friday night's encounter proved that Asha can keep her nerve in tense moments. Despite being under immense pressure, she stuck to her basics and bowled flighted deliveries to the batters, who would have expected her to bowl googlies or quicker balls.

Asha conceded only six runs in the 20th over while defending 12. A player like her can be a game-changer for Team India in international matches, especially when the margins are tight.

#2 Sobhana Asha has a lot of experience under her belt

Asha has come into the limelight in WPL 2024, but she has been playing cricket for a long time. The 33-year-old all-rounder has represented Kerala Women, Puducherry Women, India A Women, Railways Women and the Indian Board President Women's XI in her career.

The selectors may have thought twice before picking a new young player based on one WPL season. However, given how much experience Asha brings to the table, they should be able to bank on her to deliver for the national team.

#3 Sobhana Asha is also a wicket-taking option

Many fans may feel that Asha is a bowler who can keep a check on the runs flow, based on her performance last night. However, she is also a wicket-taking option.

In RCB's first match of WPL 2024, Asha bagged a five-wicket haul to stun the UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. She recorded figures of 5/22 in four overs despite the conditions being optimal for batting.

Depending on the team's need, Asha can stop the runs and pick up wickets too, which makes her a great potential asset for Team India.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App