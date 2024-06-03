3 reasons why Sri Lanka are dark-horses to win T20 World Cup 2024

One of cricket's most flamboyant sides, Sri Lanka, will kickstart their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a highly anticipated clash against South Africa in New York on June 3. They are part of arguably the toughest group in the tournament, featuring South Africa, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Netherlands.

Led by the recently appointed Wanindu Hasaranga, the Lankans boast a side full of potential match-winners and versatile players. However, recent results in ICC events paint a sorry picture for Sri Lanka.

The Island Nation have not qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-final in the previous three editions since their triumph in 2014. Sri Lanka have also missed out on finishing in the top four in the last three ODI World Cups in 2015, 2019, and 2023 since their final run in 2011.

Yet, with all that said, the side possesses several young and fresh faces getting better by the day and a few veterans who could carry them on a deep run.

On that note, let us look at three reasons why Sri Lanka are a dark horse to win the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#1 Excellent recent results and minimal expectations - Match made in T20 heaven

Sri Lanka will enter the 2024 T20 World Cup with the perfect combination of great form-low expectations. In a format where playing with freedom has become the order of the day, several high-profile teams face inhibition from the consequences.

However, the Lankans' recent results in ICC events mean the expectations to win the title are at an all-time low. One of the last times that was the case, Sri Lanka stunned tournament favorites India and Pakistan to win the 2022 Asia Cup.

Yet, only having low expectations does nothing to enhance a team's chances. Sri Lanka also enters the tournament with positive results behind them in T20Is.

Under new captain Wanindu Hasaranga, the former world champions are yet to lose a T20I series. Sri Lanka have won a hattrick of bilateral series against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh in that tenure.

Riding on the winning high with the exuberant Hasaranga at the helm and going under the radar with low expectations could make Sri Lanka a dangerous outfit to win the trophy should they get on a roll.

#2 Sri Lanka have all bases covered in the bowling department

While the batters take most of the plaudits in the shortest format, bowlers end up being the difference makers for a side to go all the way and win the tournament. A recent example was the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) boasting five bowlers in the top 15 of the wicket-taking charts and cruising to a third title.

Hence, possessing a well-rounded bowling attack is paramount for ultimate success in T20 competitions, a trait that can be found in abundance in the Sri Lankan World Cup squad.

One look at their roster and someone can be found for every variety of bowling, pace, or spin. Skipper Wanindu Hasaranga will take care of the leg-spinning duties while Maheesh Theekshana and Dhananjaya de Silva are the mystery and conventional off-spinners.

Dunith Wellalage ticks the left-arm spinner box with Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis as the part-time spin-bowling options.

The pace department has a similar plethora of options with Dilshan Madushanka and Dushmantha Chameera as the left and right-arm new-ball bowlers. Meanwhile, right-arm pacers, Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara try to live up to their Lasith Malinga heir-apparent tags by owning the end overs.

Sri Lanka can even call upon medium-pacers Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka for a few overs on tacky and two-paced pitches. It will not be far-fetched to say the Lankans boast arguably the most well-rounded and versatile bowling arsenal in the competition, making them a dangerous proposition in all types of wickets.

#3 Rich tapestry of all-rounders

The result of a T20 game often comes down to the winning team boasting more number of all-rounders in their side over the opposition. In that sense, Sri Lanka can go toe-to-toe with any of the competing teams in the 2024 T20 World Cup, with their 15-member squad boasting as many as six all-rounders.

It certainly helps that the Asian side boasts the No.1 ranked T20I all-rounder in the world in skipper Wanindu Hasarnga. Veteran batting all-rounders Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka add significantly to the team balance, considering the tournament will be played on different pitches across the West Indies and the USA.

Other all-rounders include Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, and Kamindu Mendis, all of whom can deliver crucial overs of spin on potentially turning wickets at the later stages of the tournament.

The number and variety of all-round options should make Sri Lanka a team to watch out for as they look to win a second T20 World Cup title.

