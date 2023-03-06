3 reasons why Steve Smith as captain for the 4th Test is good for Australia

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins had to return home after the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in Delhi as his mother was unwell. Vice-captain Steve Smith led the side in the third Test in Indore and it has now been confirmed that he will lead the side in the fourth Test as well.

Cummins was due to return to India before the final Test but has now opted to stay at home to be with his mother, who is in palliative care. Smith will now have an opportunity to help Australia level the series by winning the Ahmedabad Test.

On that note, we look at three reasons why Steve Smith as Australia's captain in the fourth Test will be beneficial for the team.

#1 He knows what it takes to win in India

Steve Smith was the leader of the Australian Test side when they toured India for the last time in 2017. He led admirably, helping the Aussies win the first Test in Pune, scoring a brilliant hundred in the second innings. Australia eventually lost the series as the Aussie batters struggled to adapt to the pitches and India's lethal spinners.

Smith, the captain, was also found wanting with his tactics but the experience he gained from that visit must have been immense. He would have a fair idea of what it takes to win on Indian shores and that was evident in the Indore Test.

#2 Has momentum on his side

Steve Smith led Australia to a terrific win in Indore following two embarrassing defeats in Nagpur and Delhi. The win would have increased his confidence a lot and he will also have a lot of momentum on his side going into the final Test.

Pat Cummins, although a fine leader, struggled with his tactics in the first two games and his return as captain after being out for the third game could actually have been detrimental to the team's cause.

#3 Captaincy tends to bring out the best in him

Steve Smith has an absolutely sensational record with the bat in Tests where he has led the team, with an average of close to 70. The added responsibility tends to bring the best out of the modern-day great. There were signs of his supreme form even in the Indore Test, in which he seemed more involved and busy compared to the first two games.

He made some brilliant calls with regard to bowling changes, field settings, and other tactics, which hugely benefitted the Aussies. He even took a stunning one-handed blinder at leg slip, which helped Australia get rid of a well-set Cheteshwar Pujara who was threatening to take the game away from the visitors.

