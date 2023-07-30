3 reasons why Stuart Broad's retirement timing is perfect

England are in a commanding position in the ongoing Test at the Oval at the end of day three. The hosts are 377 runs ahead with one wicket in hand and are favorites going into day four.

At the end of day three, Stuart Broad took the cricket world by storm as he announced his retirement from the sport after the ongoing Test.

Broad is the fifth-highest wicket-taker (602) in the history of Test cricket and the second-highest amongst fast bowlers in the said format.

In an illustrious career spanning over 17 years, Broad has picked up 845 international wickets and will be one of the modern-day legends, especially in the longest format.

Broad was at his potent best in Ashes 2023, and hence his retirement is a bit of a surprise at this point. However, the 37-year-old pacer feels that this is the best time to retire from international cricket when he is at his best with the ball.

On that note, here is a look at three reasons why Stuart Broad's retirement timing is perfect:

#1 Retirement on your own terms when you are on top of your game

Stuart Broad has picked up 20 wickets in Ashes 2023

Stuart Broad has been a vital bowler for England in the ongoing Ashes series and is the second-highest wicket-taker in Ashes 2023. His 20 wickets in Ashes 2023 is only next best to Mitchell Starc who has picked up 23 wickets.

Broad still has one final go at the Aussies in the fourth innings and will look to end his career by being the highest wicket-taker in the Ashes 2023.

Broad has picked up 36 Test wickets in eight Tests in 2023 at an average of 26.03. He is bowling at his potent best in Test cricket this year and could have easily carried on for at least another season.

However, the pacer has decided to retire on a high when he is playing to the best of his abilities without the fear of being dropped due to a loss of form or making way for a young bowler.

Broad is one of the most successful pacers to have played the game of cricket, and his decision to retire at this point seems to be the perfect one.

#2 Stuart Broad is making way for young bowlers in the longest format

Josh Tongue could get a consistent run in Test cricket post-Broad's retirement

The English pace bowling attack in Ashes 2023 comprises James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robison, Matthew Potts, and Josh Tongue.

Out of the said bowlers, Anderson is 41, Broad is 37, and Woakes and Wood are 34 and 33 years of age, respectively. Robinson is almost 30.

The English team management could consider grooming youngsters in the longest format. The likes of Potts and Tongue have played six and two Tests, respectively, and have been impressive in the limited opportunities that they have had to play Test cricket.

Broad recognizes the need to identify the young pace bowlers who will spearhead the English pace attack in the future, and his retirement will ensure the said youngster is not deprived of a place in the playing XI at his expense.

#3 Age factor and lack of Test cricket for the next few months

Stuart Broad is 37 and not getting any younger. The pacer realizes that any sort of injury during the twilight of his career could lead to a forced retirement, and hence Broad, at full fitness, has called it a day.

England are not scheduled to play a Test in 2023, and their next assignment in the longest format will be a five-match Test series in India early next year.

The said series is almost six months away, and hence not having to play Test cricket in the near future could be one of the factors in Broad's retirement announcement.

