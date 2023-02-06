3 reasons why Suryakumar Yadav shouldn't be part of India's playing XI in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is almost upon us, with Team India and Australia all set to lock horns in the first Test, starting on Thursday, February 9.

The hosts will likely be without Shreyas Iyer for the series opener, with the batter recovering from a back injury. Although there has been no official word on the matter, Shreyas is currently at the NCA and is unlikely to recover in time for the first Test.

In his absence, India have a task on their hands to fill the No. 5 position. They have a few options, one of whom is the uncapped Suryakumar Yadav. However, it might not be the right time for Rohit Sharma and Co. to hand SKY a Test debut.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here are three reasons why Suryakumar Yadav should not be part of India's playing XI in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav has had no exposure to Test cricket

India v England - 4th T20 International

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a high-octane series. India have managed to hand out debuts to great effect in the past, with the likes of T Natarajan strolling into the playing XI without much experience and making an impact during the historic Gabba Test.

However, that might not be the case all the time. India will know the value of experience, and Suryakumar doesn't have any in Test cricket. The dynamic batter might find it difficult to slot into such an important position in the lineup and immediately produce the goods.

With a spot in the World Test Championship final on the line, Suryakumar and India can't afford to slip up. The 32-year-old's T20I was a clear indication of the fact that he isn't the type to get overawed by the situation, but red-ball cricket is a different kettle of fish altogether.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav has a poor first-class record

England & India Training Sessions

At the end of the day, debuts are bound to be handed out at some point. And although Suryakumar Yadav doesn't have any Test experience, there's a case to be made that the series in which he makes his first appearance for the country in the format doesn't matter.

However, Suryakumar doesn't have a great first-class record. In 79 matches, the batter has amassed 5,549 runs at an average of 44.75, with 14 hundreds and 28 fifties to his name. This not only shows that he hasn't been able to make his mark on a lower level of red-ball cricket but also raises questions over his temperament, with his poor conversion rate standing out.

Most of India's Test regulars average comfortably over 50 in first-class cricket, and those who are knocking on the door do too. Suryakumar, meanwhile, has one of the worst records of the bunch.

#1 There are better options at India's disposal

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Suryakumar Yadav's intent and prowess against spin are regarded as the two biggest factors in favor of his inclusion. But all things considered, India have better options at their disposal even in Shreyas' absence.

Shubman Gill has been on a tear across formats and has been in excellent form. The batter has long been talked about as a middle-order option, and although he hasn't played at No. 5 before, the time could be ripe. He is an excellent player of spin and has what it takes to succeed against Australia.

If India want to persist with Gill at the top of the order, KL Rahul could bat below Virat Kohli in the batting order. If Shreyas is officially ruled out, the hosts might even be able to call up a replacement.

