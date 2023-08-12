3 reasons why Team India must back Arshdeep Singh despite his recent indifferent form

Arshdeep Singh is one of the brightest fast-bowling talents in Indian cricket, but his recent performances in the shortest format haven't justified his immense ability.

Arshdeep lost his radar towards the end of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), with his 17 wickets being overshadowed by a poor economy rate of 9.69. In fact, the left-armer's economy rate was the second-worst among all bowlers in the top 35 of the Purple Cap list.

Arshdeep hasn't been at his best during the ongoing T20I series against West Indies either. He has conceded more than 30 runs in each of the three games so far, with only three wickets to his name, and hasn't been as accurate as India would've liked.

In eight T20Is in 2023, Arshdeep has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.28. This is a sharp decrease in performance from 2022, when he registered 33 scalps in 21 T20Is at an economy rate of 8.17 and also led India's pace attack with aplomb at the T20 World Cup.

However, despite there being some concerns about Arshdeep's recent form, it's safe to say that the Men in Blue shouldn't be pressing the alarm bells too early. The 24-year-old is a thinking cricketer who has often showcased his wares under pressure.

Here are three reasons why Team India must back Arshdeep Singh despite his recent indifferent form.

#3 There are barely any left-armers in the T20I pipeline

Khaleel Ahmed is no longer in the international picture

Having a left-arm fast bowler is an asset in any form of cricket. The top international sides boast at least one reliable left-arm pacer, including Mitchell Starc, Reece Topley, David Willey, Sam Curran, Shaheeh Shah Afridi, Trent Boult and Marco Jansen, to name a few.

However, India aren't spoilt for choice in that department. Apart from Arshdeep, they have barely any left-arm pacers in the T20I pipeline. Jaydev Unadkat hasn't been a reliable white-ball bowler for quite a few years now, while Mohsin Khan and Khaleel Ahmed have struggled with injuries lately.

In the absence of other options, Arshdeep can offer India something very few bowlers in the country can. They have already reaped the benefits of having a player like him in the side...

#2 Arshdeep Singh's T20I returns have been impressive for the most part

Arshdeep Singh [right] has led India's pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Since making his international debut in 2022 following an impressive IPL season, Arshdeep has turned out in 29 T20Is for the country. India have won 19 of those matches, with the bowler recording good returns as well.

Arshdeep has picked up 44 wickets in T20Is at an average of 18.79 and an economy rate of 8.45. He has similar numbers both home and away, as well as at neutral venues, although his economy rate at home is on the higher side.

Arshdeep also has decent numbers against the best oppositions he has played against - Pakistan, England, New Zealand and South Africa. Having made an impressive start to his T20I career in testing circumstances, the Punjab quick should be handed a longer rope.

#1 The 24-year-old has all the attributes to be successful

Arshdeep Singh has a long career ahead of him across formats

The above factors don't matter if Arshdeep himself doesn't have a profile capable of sustaining himself at the international level, but he very much does. Barring his pace, which is slightly on the lower side for an international fast bowler, he has all the attributes to have a successful career.

Arshdeep swings the ball quite a bit in both directions. He employs cutters and yorkers capably at the death, although his radar has been a bit off lately. The fast bowler also has a deceptive bouncer that has managed to hurry even good players of pace.

More importantly, Arshdeep has a smart head on his shoulders and has been able to execute his plans under pressure for the most part. As the 24-year-old gains more experience and becomes wiser, he'll only get better.

If Arshdeep can put on a yard of pace and tone down the wides, he could become one of the best T20I bowlers in the world.

