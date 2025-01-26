3 reasons why Tilak Varma's 72* vs England in Chennai is his best T20I knock till date

The second game of the five-match T20I series between India and England on Wednesday, January 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai turned out to be a thrilling encounter. England, batting first, struggled to build partnerships, finishing their 20 overs at 165/9.

Jos Buttler (45) and Brydon Carse (31) were the main contributors for the visitors, while India’s Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy each picked up two wickets.

In response, India faced early setbacks. Sanju Samson was dismissed for just five runs, and Abhishek Sharma, who scored a half-century in the first game, could only manage 12. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav had another disappointing outing, contributing just 12 runs, and both Dhruv Jurel (4) and Hardik Pandya (7) failed to make a significant impact.

Trending

However, Tilak Varma played a brilliant knock, holding one end and consistently ticking the scoreboard over. He partnered with Washington Sundar (26) to add 38 runs for the sixth wicket, keeping India in the hunt.

Tilak remained unbeaten on 72 off 55 balls, hitting four boundaries and five sixes, while Ravi Bishnoi finished on 9* as India won by two wickets with four balls to spare. Tilak was deservedly named Player of the Match for his match-winning performance.

The 22-year-old has displayed great character in his short T20I career, having played 22 games and amassed 707 runs at an average of 58.91. The left-handed batter has also scored two T20I centuries, both coming in consecutive games against South Africa in 2024.

However, his unbeaten 72 against England was of a different class. In this article, we explore three reasons why Tilak Varma’s 72* against England in Chennai is his best T20I knock to date.

#1 Brilliant game awareness

Tilak Varma walked in at No. 3 in the second over after India lost Sanju Samson early. He started off strong, looking to hit some big shots. However, as wickets fell at the other end, he remained calm and adapted to the situation, ensuring the scoreboard kept moving.

Varma's cricketing intelligence was clear in his shot selection. Rather than forcing the game, he focused on rotating the strike and finding gaps. In his unbeaten knock of 72, he took 22 singles and two doubles.

Towards the end, he formed vital partnerships with the lower order. His understanding of the game’s momentum allowed him to strike the perfect balance between aggression and caution, ultimately guiding India to a thrilling victory.

#2 Targeted the opposition's main bowler

Another highlight of Tilak Varma's innings was his calculated aggression against England's key bowler, Jofra Archer. In the first T20I, India comfortably chased down the target of 133 in just 12.5 overs, but Archer stood out with two wickets and only 21 runs conceded from his four overs.

In the second T20I at Chennai, Archer gave away 24 runs in his first two overs but picked up the crucial wicket of Sanju Samson. When Archer came on for his third over, Varma took charge, dispatching him for one boundary and two towering sixes.

Archer returned for his final over at a pivotal moment, with India needing 40 runs from the last five overs and only three wickets in hand. Varma, in great form, hit back-to-back sixes, shifting the momentum in India’s favor. Overall, Tilak faced nine balls from Archer and scored 30 runs.

Had Varma not targeted Archer and the England pacer bowled more economically, the outcome of the second T20I could have been very different for India.

#3 Pacing the innings with perfect timing

A key trait of a top-class T20 batter is the ability to pace their innings, and Tilak Varma's knock against England was a perfect example of this. He started aggressively, making 26 runs off his first 15 balls.

However, as India began losing wickets at the other end, Tilak adjusted his game, playing more cautiously, taking singles, and holding one end while keeping the scoreboard ticking. In his next 15 balls, he scored only 11 runs, bringing his total to 37 off 30 balls.

When India lost Washington Sundar and Axar Patel in quick succession, Tilak recognized the need to accelerate. He shifted gears smoothly, balancing aggressive shot-making with careful risk management. He brought up his fifty off 39 balls.

Tilak showed a keen understanding of the game, knowing exactly when to push for more runs and when to hold back, ensuring the team stayed on track without panicking. By staying calm and composed, he remained unbeaten on 72, leading India to a brilliant win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news