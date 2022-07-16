3 reasons why Virat Kohli opening the batting for India in T20Is may not work

Virat Kohli's sensational six straight down the ground in the third T20I against England was enough to suggest that the 33-year-old was probably not 'woefully out of form'. But the way he got dismissed on the very next delivery is what is a worrying factor for the team management and the fans.

Questions about Virat Kohli's spot in India's T20I team are increasing day by day, especially with players like Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson waiting in the wings. Kohli's poor run in IPL 2022 with the bat seemed like an aberration, but the England tour so far has also been disappointing for the former Indian captain.

Having been rested for the entire West Indies tour, this is perhaps a great time for Kohli to just switch off from the game. Many still feel he should open alongside Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup.

Although his numbers at the top of the order in T20s are really good, here are three reasons why Virat Kohli opening the batting won't suit India's new T20I template:

#1 India have better natural opening options

KL Rahul is away from cricketing action at the moment due to a groin injury that he sustained before the home T20Is against South Africa. However, he would probably walk into the playing XI at the top of the order once he is fit.

This is due to his incredibly consistent performances in T20Is for India. In 56 T20Is, he has scored a staggering 1631 runs at a strike rate of 142.49. If Rahul fails to find form once he returns in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, India also have the option of Ishan Kishan.

The swashbuckling left-hander was India's highest scorer in the T20I series against South Africa and has shown intent to rightly suit India's ultra-attacking approach in the powerplay.

#2 Virat Kohli's dominance in Australia at No. 3

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsmen to score 3 consecutive fifty in a T20 series. He did that against Australia in 2016.



Innings - 3

Runs - 199

Sr - 160.48

Avg - 199 Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsmen to score 3 consecutive fifty in a T20 series. He did that against Australia in 2016.Innings - 3Runs - 199Sr - 160.48Avg - 199 https://t.co/TUxYeVNJGw

There has arguably been no one even remotely close to the consistency Virat Kohli has shown in T20Is at No. 3, especially given the fact that the World Cup is Down Under.

Kohli won the Player of the Series, scoring three fifties in three T20Is against Australia in 2016 and showed he has the ability to shift gears according to the situation.

In 11 matches Down Under, Kohli has scored 451 runs at an outstanding average of 64.42 and a strike rate of 144.55 with five half-centuries to his name. The conditions in Australia suit his game and the numbers do not lie, which is probably why it is ideal to slot him at No. 3.

#1 Ultra-attacking approach in powerplay doesn't suit Virat Kohli's game

Gurdeep ⚡️ @gurdeep_0701 England Cricket @englandcricket Best T20 innings you've seen live? Best T20 innings you've seen live? Virat Kohli vs Australia at Mohali in the 2016 T20 WC. He demonstrated the art of acceleration in the best way possible. GOAT knock. twitter.com/englandcricket… Virat Kohli vs Australia at Mohali in the 2016 T20 WC. He demonstrated the art of acceleration in the best way possible. GOAT knock. twitter.com/englandcricket… https://t.co/MI11ivC8IT

Perhaps the biggest reason why Virat Kohli should not open the batting is the new template that India have chosen, especially in the powerplay. It was clearly visible in the two T20Is that Kohli played that he was trying too hard.

The 33-year-old needs to realize that he himself was of the opinion that T20 cricket is just an extension of the orthodox shots he plays in Tests. He is more of an anchor and that stability at No. 3 is needed for the Men in Blue if others have decided to be ultra-aggressive.

Virat Kohli could end up being the ideal glue at No. 3 who would ensure that one end is intact as batters go hell-for-leather at the other end.

Hopefully, the break will help Kohli immensely and he will be back to his best before the all-important T20 World Cup.

