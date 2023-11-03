3 reasons why Wankhede Stadium can be a big worry for India in the semi-finals

India's fast bowling triumvirate of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami delivered a sensational new-ball performance, decimating Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2.

Sri Lanka's batting display was alarmingly similar to their performance in the Asia Cup final in September, where they were dismissed for a mere 50. This time around, they could only muster a few more runs, collapsing at 55 and suffering a humiliating 302-run defeat. India's seventh consecutive victory ensured their spot in the semifinals.

Now, if India continue with this momentum, they should remain table toppers and as such, will play at the Wankhede Stadium in the semi-final if their opponent is not Pakistan (in which case they will play at the Eden Gardens). This is one venue that can pose a challenge to the hosts and hence, they need to be really careful.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai can challenge India in the semi-final:

#3 A batting beauty

Wankhede Stadium is one batting beauty

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is one of the best surfaces in India and it will challenge the Indian bowlers if they have to bowl first under the sun. They might go the distance since the bounce and carry is extremely true in Wankhede Stadium.

Even though the India bowling group has been one of the best in the tournament, they will be put under the scanner in this knockout match which might not be ideal for Rohit Sharma as the captain.

If Hardik Pandya is not fit for the semi-final clash, India will once again go with a long tail with Mohammed Shami walking in at six down. Hence, the top and middle-order batters will also have to be careful as they cannot afford to break free from the word go.

#2 Movement under lights

Shami found sensational swing at the Wankhede

The Indian bowlers were irresistible under lights against Sri Lanka as they found a lot of seam and swing. The first 20 overs under the light in the second innings will challenge the batters owing to the sea breeze.

This is where the Indian batters will be put under pressure, especially if they have to chase down a big target in the semi-final. The Indian team have been found wanting in knockout matches in the past and scoreboard pressure combined with seam and swing can pose a real threat.

#1 How will spin play?

How will Kuleep fare under lights on a batting beauty?

This is one surface in India which does not favor spinners too much. If pacers do not provide early breakthroughs, the onus will be on the spinners. As has been pointed out earlier, the pitches at the Wankhede Stadium are red soil-based which provide true bounce and carry. This is where spinners will have to rely on their own variations since they will not find much assistance from the pitch.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have combined well, but they have not been put to test under lights in the World Cup and this could be the case in the semi-final match.